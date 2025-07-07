Apple’s iPhone Sales in China Rise for the First Time in Two Years

Apple’s iPhone sales in China grew by 8% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2025, marking the first growth in the region since mid-2023, according to Counterpoint Research. This signals a potential turnaround for Apple in one of its most vital markets.

The increase was driven by well-timed promotions in May during China’s 618 shopping festival, where e-commerce platforms offered discounts on Apple’s latest iPhone 16 models. Apple also raised trade-in prices for some older iPhones, helping stimulate sales.

“Apple’s adjustment of iPhone prices in May was well timed and well received, coming a week ahead of the 618 shopping festival,” said Ethan Qi, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research.

Market Challenges and Competition

Apple’s recovery comes amid a challenging environment, with its stock falling around 15% this year. U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed for tariffs on Apple and urged CEO Tim Cook to move iPhone production to the U.S., a prospect experts say is highly unlikely.

China remains a difficult market for Apple due to Huawei’s resurgence. After suffering from U.S. sanctions, Huawei returned strongly in late 2023 with a new phone featuring advanced chips that many thought China could not produce. Huawei’s aggressive marketing and strong brand loyalty have helped it reclaim market share in China.

In the second quarter, Huawei grew its sales by 12% year-over-year and became the largest smartphone vendor in China, followed by Vivo, with Apple ranking third.

“Huawei is still riding high on core user loyalty as they replace their old phones for new Huawei releases,” noted Ivan Lam, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint.

What The Author Thinks While Apple’s recent sales growth in China is encouraging, it faces intense competition from domestic rivals like Huawei who benefit from national loyalty and innovation in chip technology. For Apple to maintain and grow its presence, it must continue offering compelling products and adapt to local market dynamics, including pricing and regulatory challenges.

Featured image credit: Mike Lau via Flickr

