Perplexity Introduces Max Tier Priced on Par with Competitors

ByHilary Ong

Jul 7, 2025

Perplexity Introduces Max Tier Priced on Par with Competitors

Perplexity has introduced its most powerful subscription tier yet, called Perplexity Max, priced at the higher end of the market.

Features of Perplexity Max

Announced in a Wednesday blog post, Perplexity Max upgrades the existing Pro plan and is now available on iOS and the web, with Android access coming soon. It includes everything in Pro plus unlimited access to Labs — an AI tool that creates projects like reports and presentations — early access to upcoming features such as the Comet agentic search browser, and access to advanced AI models including Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4 and OpenAI’s o3-pro. Subscribers also receive priority support for these AI models.

Pricing and Market Comparison

Perplexity Max costs $200 per month or $2,000 per year. This is ten times the price of the Perplexity Pro tier, which is $20 monthly or $200 annually. Its monthly price matches OpenAI’s ChatGPT Pro top tier, while Google’s premium Gemini AI Ultra service costs $249.99 per month.

The company says Max is designed for professionals, content creators, business strategists, and academic researchers. Users can upgrade via Settings > Account > Subscription > Upgrade Plan.

Perplexity has been in the news recently amid a legal threat from the BBC over alleged unauthorized content use and reports that Apple may be interested in acquiring the company.

Author’s Opinion

The launch of Perplexity Max shows how AI service providers are catering to high-end users who need powerful, versatile tools and are willing to pay a premium. As AI capabilities expand, expect more companies to offer tiered services with specialized access to cutting-edge models and features. Pricing reflects the increasing value and complexity of these AI offerings.

Hilary Ong

