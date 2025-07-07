Australia to Introduce Age Verification for Search Engines

Starting late 2025, Australians will need to verify their age when using major search engines like Google and Microsoft while logged into their accounts. This new requirement aims to align Australia’s internet safety measures with those already in place in countries like the UK.

New Regulations to Protect Minors

The legislation requires search engines to confirm the age of their users before granting full access. Google and Microsoft, as the dominant search platforms in Australia, are primarily responsible for implementing these controls. They must use age assurance measures and automatically enable ‘safe search’ at the highest level for users identified as children. When users aren’t logged in and age verification isn’t possible, explicit content must be blurred.

Aligning with Broader Online Safety Policies

These new rules coincide with Australia’s under-16 social media ban, passed in November 2024. Both measures will take effect around the same time, reflecting a coordinated effort to shield minors from harmful online content.

While experts agree restricting children’s access to adult content is important, the effectiveness of age verification is debated. VPNs and other tools can bypass regional restrictions, and some foreign websites may choose not to comply. These factors could limit how well the legislation protects children.

Author’s Opinion Implementing age verification is a positive move for online safety, but technology alone can’t solve the problem. Without widespread education and awareness about digital risks, kids may still find ways around these protections. Combining legal measures with better digital literacy will create a safer internet environment for everyone.

Featured image credit: Freepik

