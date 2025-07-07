iPhones with iOS 26 Freeze FaceTime Calls Upon Detecting Nudity

Apple’s upcoming iOS 26 update is testing a new FaceTime feature that automatically pauses video calls when nudity is detected. The feature, spotted in the iOS 26 developer preview, displays a pop-up warning: “Audio and video are paused because you may be showing something sensitive. If you feel uncomfortable, you should end the call.” Users can then choose to hang up or resume the call.

Feature Origin and Current Testing

Initially revealed as part of Apple’s expanded family safety tools aimed at children’s accounts, this nudity detection is now also active on adult accounts in the developer beta. A toggle to enable or disable the feature appears in test accounts, but reports indicate it may still activate even when turned off, hinting at a possible bug.

Some users have raised privacy concerns, questioning how Apple could monitor video calls for nudity. According to Apple’s policies, all analysis is performed locally on the user’s device using on-device machine learning. This means Apple does not receive any images or video data during the detection process.

It’s still unclear how much or what kind of nudity will cause the call to freeze. Online speculation includes humorous scenarios like whether simply removing a coat could activate the pause. Apple appears to be refining these parameters during the beta testing phase.

What The Author Thinks This new FaceTime feature shows Apple’s effort to protect users, especially minors, from exposure to inappropriate content. By processing everything on-device, Apple respects privacy while enhancing safety. However, the company must ensure the system is accurate and doesn’t interrupt harmless moments, as false positives could frustrate users and hamper the calling experience.

Featured image credit: AppleInsider

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.