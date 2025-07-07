Burano Doors Sees GTA Home Values Rise with Efficiency Upgrades

New marketing projections estimate that energy-efficient doors and windows could add more than $125 million in home value annually across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), a reflection of shifting buyer priorities as competition heats up in the region’s real estate market.

“Homeowners are rethinking the value of building materials,” said Robert Macro, President at Burano Doors. “Energy efficiency is no longer just a bonus; it’s becoming an expectation in many Toronto neighbourhoods. Buyers are factoring long-term performance and energy costs into their decision-making, right alongside price and location.”

According to May 2025 data from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB), GTA home sales rose 8.4% from the previous month, while the average home price climbed to $992,800—marking the first price increase in six months. While improved affordability and lower interest rates are driving the recovery, housing analysts are also pointing to a growing factor: rising demand for energy-efficient home features.

Industry data suggests that replacing outdated doors and windows with energy-efficient models can increase a home’s value by an average of 2.5%. In Toronto, this translates to nearly $25,000 for a single upgraded home. Applying this estimate to TRREB’s May sales figures, along with conservative assumptions around renovation rates, newly modelled data indicates that energy-efficient doors and windows could have added an estimated $10.45 million in property value across the city in just one month.

If this trend continues, the cumulative effect could exceed $125 million annually, underscoring the increasingly important role of sustainable home features in the GTA housing market.

These findings come at a time when homeowners and developers navigate a dynamic market shaped by changing consumer priorities. According to multiple national surveys, over 80% of homebuyers now consider energy efficiency as a key factor in their purchasing decisions. The appeal goes beyond environmental concerns—energy-efficient features can lead to lower utility costs, stronger resale value, and quicker sales in dense urban markets like the GTA.

The data further highlights how small-scale improvements, such as high-performance doors and windows, can deliver outsized returns, especially in markets where buyers are attuned to energy performance and climate resilience.

Although government rebate programs such as the Greener Homes Grant have been phased out, energy-conscious retrofitting continues to grow. In Ontario, this momentum is supported by the new Home Renovation Savings Program, which provides incentives for energy-efficient home upgrades.

For homeowners, developers, and renovators alike, investing in energy-smart materials presents a meaningful opportunity to enhance property value, meet buyer expectations, and contribute to a more resilient housing future in Toronto.

About Burano Doors

Burano Doors is a Canadian manufacturer and installer specializing in premium, energy-efficient entry doors and vinyl windows. Backed by over 40 years of experience through its parent company, Clera Windows + Doors, Burano delivers factory-direct craftsmanship with a focus on durability, performance, and curb appeal. Each product is custom-built, ENERGY STAR certified, and designed to meet the unique demands of Canadian homes.