Google Introduces Customizable Gemini Chatbots Across Docs, Drive, Gmail, and Sheets

Google is making its customizable Gemini chatbots, known as Gems, directly accessible within the side panels of Google Docs, Drive, Gmail, Sheets, and Slides. Previously, these AI assistants were only available through the Gemini app and website. Gems allow users to create expert AI companions by setting specific instructions, naming them, and even adding reference files. Once created, these Gems can be reused without the need to retype prompts.

With this new integration, users can leverage Gems tailored to various needs. For example, a copywriting Gem can help craft targeted content, while a sales Gem can be customized with company or industry-specific knowledge. Assistant Gems can provide relevant summaries and content based on the user’s role, and some Gems are designed to help test messaging by simulating feedback from different personas like CEOs.

Seamless Workflow with Workspace Integration

Gems in the Workspace side panel also have the ability to interact with app features such as @ mentions and file access, streamlining the workflow without leaving the app. However, creating or editing a Gem still requires using the Gemini website.

This feature started rolling out on July 2 and may take a couple of weeks to reach all users. It’s available to Google Workspace customers on Standard plans or above who have access to Gemini in both the side panel and app.

Author’s Opinion Integrating customizable AI chatbots like Gemini’s Gems directly into productivity apps is a smart move by Google. It personalizes AI assistance and brings it closer to where users work, which can greatly improve efficiency. Still, it’s important that users balance AI help with their own judgment to avoid over-reliance on automated tools.

Featured image credit: Heute

