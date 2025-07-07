Threads’ DMs Receive Mixed Reactions from Users

Earlier this week, Instagram’s Threads introduced its most-requested feature yet: direct messages (DMs). However, the rollout has sparked backlash, especially from women users, who are calling for an option to disable DMs altogether due to concerns about harassment.

While DMs are common on other social platforms like X, Bluesky, and Mastodon, many Threads users valued the absence of this feature before. Users expressed frustration and worry about harassment, with comments such as “I don’t want to receive DMs. How do I shut this thing off? I ask on behalf of all women,” and “More ways for women to get harassed online.” Many also noted that a recent poll showed most users preferred Threads without DMs, yet there is currently no option to opt out.

Spam and Bot Fears Add to User Frustrations

Beyond harassment concerns, some users fear their inboxes will be overwhelmed by spam, bots, and unwanted outreach. Currently, only people a user follows can send DMs, and unfollowing someone removes their messaging access. Blocking a user also prevents messages on both Instagram and Threads.

While vocal online users often represent only a subset of the total audience, their complaints highlight a key issue: adding private messaging to a public platform changes how people engage. Users lose control when they cannot opt out, leading to feelings of helplessness. Meta’s decision to link DMs to follower status tries to limit unwanted messages but misses that following doesn’t always mean wanting private conversations.

What The Author Thinks Adding direct messaging without giving users a clear way to disable it overlooks a crucial aspect of online safety and comfort. Public social platforms must respect that following someone doesn’t equal a desire for private contact. Meta needs to rethink this design to better protect vulnerable users and give them more control over their communication experience.

