DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Threads’ DMs Receive Mixed Reactions from Users

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jul 7, 2025

Threads’ DMs Receive Mixed Reactions from Users

Earlier this week, Instagram’s Threads introduced its most-requested feature yet: direct messages (DMs). However, the rollout has sparked backlash, especially from women users, who are calling for an option to disable DMs altogether due to concerns about harassment.

While DMs are common on other social platforms like X, Bluesky, and Mastodon, many Threads users valued the absence of this feature before. Users expressed frustration and worry about harassment, with comments such as “I don’t want to receive DMs. How do I shut this thing off? I ask on behalf of all women,” and “More ways for women to get harassed online.” Many also noted that a recent poll showed most users preferred Threads without DMs, yet there is currently no option to opt out.

Spam and Bot Fears Add to User Frustrations

Beyond harassment concerns, some users fear their inboxes will be overwhelmed by spam, bots, and unwanted outreach. Currently, only people a user follows can send DMs, and unfollowing someone removes their messaging access. Blocking a user also prevents messages on both Instagram and Threads.

While vocal online users often represent only a subset of the total audience, their complaints highlight a key issue: adding private messaging to a public platform changes how people engage. Users lose control when they cannot opt out, leading to feelings of helplessness. Meta’s decision to link DMs to follower status tries to limit unwanted messages but misses that following doesn’t always mean wanting private conversations.

What The Author Thinks

Adding direct messaging without giving users a clear way to disable it overlooks a crucial aspect of online safety and comfort. Public social platforms must respect that following someone doesn’t equal a desire for private contact. Meta needs to rethink this design to better protect vulnerable users and give them more control over their communication experience.

Featured image credit: PBS

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Microsoft Lays Off 830 Employees in Washington State
Jul 7, 2025 Hilary Ong
Google Introduces Customizable Gemini Chatbots Across Docs, Drive, Gmail, and Sheets
Jul 7, 2025 Hilary Ong
Burano Doors Sees GTA Home Values Rise with Efficiency Upgrades
Jul 7, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801