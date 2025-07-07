DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Europe Latest Newsbreak Technology

EU Affirms Commitment to Roll Out AI Legislation on Schedule

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jul 7, 2025

The European Union has affirmed it will stick to its timeline for implementing its landmark AI legislation despite a coordinated push by over a hundred technology companies seeking to delay the rollout.

Industry Push to Delay AI Rules

Major tech firms worldwide, including Alphabet, Meta, Mistral AI, and ASML, have urged the European Commission to postpone the AI Act, arguing that the regulation could hamper Europe’s competitiveness in the rapidly evolving AI sector. However, the European Commission made clear that no delays will be granted. “There is no stop the clock. There is no grace period. There is no pause,” spokesperson Thomas Regnier emphasized in response to reports of industry pressure.

Overview of the AI Act’s Risk-Based Framework

The AI Act establishes a risk-based approach to regulate artificial intelligence applications across the EU. It bans AI systems deemed to pose unacceptable risks, such as cognitive behavioral manipulation and social scoring. High-risk applications, including biometric identification, facial recognition, and AI in critical areas like education and employment, will require registration and compliance with strict risk and quality management before entering the EU market. Lower-risk applications, such as chatbots, will face lighter transparency obligations.

The legislation began phased implementation last year and is scheduled for full enforcement by mid-2026.

What The Author Thinks

The EU’s decision to maintain its schedule despite industry lobbying highlights its commitment to responsible AI regulation. This firm stance may slow some innovation, but it underscores the importance of creating ethical and safe AI systems. Other regions will likely watch and potentially adopt similar frameworks that balance technological progress with societal protections.

Featured image credit: jannoon028 via Freepik

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

