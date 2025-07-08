Noble Horizon Expands Off-Plan Portfolio Amid Surge in Global Investor Interest in Dubai

Noble Horizon Real Estate has expanded its off-plan property offerings as international interest in Dubai’s real estate market continues to accelerate. This move comes in the wake of a sharp rise in off-plan transactions, which have reached record levels in the first half of 2025, driven largely by a steady influx of global investors.

The Dubai-based firm, licensed by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), has nearly 30 years of experience and is now offering a broader portfolio of off-plan projects from major developers such as Emaar, DAMAC, Meraas, and BnW Developments. The expanded selection includes properties in high-demand areas like Jumeirah Village Circle, Al Marjan Island, Dubai Creek Harbour, and the recently relaunched Palm Jebel Ali.

Noble Horizon points to recent data showing that off-plan transactions accounted for more than 60 percent of all residential sales in the first quarter of 2025. Analysts attribute this trend to the growing appeal of flexible payment plans, attractive rental yields, and Dubai’s position as a reliable global investment destination.

“Dubai’s off-plan sector is transforming, and the current economic imbalance globally is driving investors towards stable markets like Dubai,” said Yaman Jindal, Director at Noble Horizon. “Expanding our off-plan offerings allows us to better serve the needs of international buyers who are seeking early access to high-quality projects in emerging communities.”

Noble Horizon’s expanded inventory includes full-building transactions, upscale residences, and mid-range apartments with various ownership structures. These options are designed to suit both institutional clients and individual buyers. In addition, the firm has strengthened its advisory services, offering market research and investment support for hedge funds, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals.

Recent infrastructure projects—including the Blue Line Metro expansion and ongoing coastal development—have added to Dubai’s real estate appeal, especially for those seeking stability in a volatile global landscape.

“Institutional and individual investors alike are looking for real estate opportunities that offer both capital appreciation and rental income,” Yaman Jindal added. “Noble Horizon aims to bridge this demand with curated access to off-plan assets that meet investment-grade criteria.”

Noble Horizon provides integrated real estate solutions that support investors’ strategic growth and operational efficiency. Its services span bulk acquisitions and joint venture facilitation, helping clients form partnerships for large-scale property deals and developments.

The firm also oversees land acquisition and project delivery, managing each phase from site identification through to completion. In addition, Noble Horizon offers active portfolio oversight, helping ensure assets are structured, monitored, and aligned with long-term investment goals.

Dubai’s investor-friendly policies remain a strong draw, adds Yaman Jindal. These include full foreign ownership in specific zones, no capital gains tax, and residency visa incentives tied to property investment. Noble Horizon has aligned its portfolio expansion to meet the shifting priorities of international investors seeking to diversify and safeguard their capital.

Noble Horizon’s off-plan approach supports a range of client objectives—from end-users seeking entry into new communities to strategic buyers assembling multi-unit acquisitions for long-term growth. With demand holding steady across regions, including Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, the firm expects continued momentum throughout 2025.

About Noble Horizon Real Estate

Noble Horizon Real Estate Brokerage L.L.C. is a Dubai-based real estate consultancy with expertise in off-plan, luxury, and commercial property markets. Licensed under RERA (ORN 43753), the firm provides advisory services and real estate solutions tailored to both institutional and individual investors.

With three decades of real estate expertise in India and a strong foundation of trust and performance in Dubai, Noble Horizon continues to build on its legacy of excellence. Services include large-scale acquisitions, land development strategies, joint ventures, and end-to-end portfolio management. The firm serves clients ranging from first-time buyers to international investment groups.