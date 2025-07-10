CoinDeCasa Announces Launch of Blockchain-Powered Real Estate Platform, Expanding Globally with U.S. and Kenya Developments

CoinDeCasa Revolutionizes Real Estate Investment with Blockchain

CoinDeCasa (CDC), an innovative Web3 platform, is set to transform the global real estate landscape by introducing a blockchain-powered platform that offers fractional ownership in housing projects for as little as $50. This groundbreaking initiative aims to democratize real estate investment, making it accessible to a global audience. With blockchain technology, CoinDeCasa enables users to invest in real-world housing assets and gain digital equity backed by physical properties.

Traditionally, real estate has been a high-barrier investment, accessible primarily to institutional investors and individuals with significant capital. CoinDeCasa’s disruptive model eliminates these barriers, allowing anyone—whether crypto-savvy or a first-time investor—to own a share of real estate assets. The platform’s use of cryptocurrency to represent fractional ownership in modular homes offers an inclusive way for people to diversify their portfolios and build wealth through real estate.

“We will be building real homes for real people and inviting real investors to be part of it,” says a spokesperson for CoinDeCasa. “This is a chance to disrupt a trillion-dollar industry by making real estate investment radically inclusive and transparent.”

Expanding Real Estate Access from the U.S. to Africa

CoinDeCasa’s global expansion plans include groundbreaking developments in both the United States and Kenya. The company will begin construction of its first show homes in three key U.S. cities: Hampton, Georgia; Camak, Georgia; and Chicago, Illinois. These homes will serve as live examples of CoinDeCasa’s proprietary nexus-based modular construction system, which is designed to build homes more quickly, affordably, and sustainably, addressing both local housing shortages and environmental concerns.

At the same time, CoinDeCasa is advancing its African expansion with a 96-unit residential development in Nairobi, Kenya. This project will feature modern row houses with premium amenities and is designed to support the company’s mission of addressing the global housing crisis through scalable, tech-driven solutions. With these developments, CoinDeCasa aims to show that blockchain-based housing projects can scale effectively across diverse markets, proving its model in both developed and emerging economies.

“This will not just be progress—it will be validation of our model,” the company spokesperson adds. “We are committed to proving that blockchain-backed housing can succeed in markets as diverse as Georgia and Nairobi.”

Additionally, CoinDeCasa is in discussions to establish further show homes in Copenhagen, Denmark; Muscat, Oman; and Ras Al-Khaimah, UAE, marking the company’s planned entry into the European and Middle Eastern real estate markets.

Successful Funding Round Drives CDC Token Valuation

In a significant move to support its global vision, CoinDeCasa successfully completed its first private funding round, raising $540,000 by selling 27 million CDC tokens. This funding will help drive the company’s real estate projects and expansion plans. The overwhelming investor demand for CDC tokens has led to a doubling of its valuation, from an initial price of $0.02 to $0.04, highlighting growing confidence in the platform’s potential.

The CDC token is the native cryptocurrency of the CoinDeCasa ecosystem, providing a range of uses, including governance, staking, rewards, and access to real estate investments. Unlike typical digital assets, CDC tokens are directly linked to real-world housing infrastructure, offering a unique, income-generating investment tied to physical assets.

“This fundraising success demonstrates that investors are eager to support the future of real estate investment,” says the spokesperson. “By combining the power of blockchain with tangible housing projects, CoinDeCasa is poised to redefine real estate investment on a global scale.”

Prelaunch Sale Offers Exclusive Opportunity for Early Investors

Following the success of its private funding round, CoinDeCasa will soon open its Prelaunch Sale to retail investors. This exclusive opportunity allows individuals to acquire CDC tokens at a preferential price ahead of the platform’s full-scale launch. Investors who participate in the Prelaunch Sale will not only gain early access to one of the first real estate-backed cryptocurrencies but also contribute to a broader social mission of providing affordable housing through blockchain technology.

The Prelaunch Sale represents a rare early entry into a platform poised to change the real estate industry and tackle the growing global housing shortage.

For more information on how to participate in the Prelaunch Sale and invest in CoinDeCasa’s blockchain-powered real estate platform, visit www.coindecasa.com.

About CoinDeCasa (CDC)

CoinDeCasa is a Real World Asset (RWA) Web3 platform that enables individuals to invest in housing infrastructure through blockchain. Powered by its patented nexus modular construction system, CoinDeCasa aims to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency investments and real-world homeownership. With a mission to democratize access to real estate, address global housing shortages, and create a worldwide network of modular homes, CoinDeCasa is transforming how people invest in housing.

Media Contact:

Bryan

CoinDeCasa

Founder

Email Address: support@coindecasa.com

X: https://x.com/coindecasa

Website: www.coindecasa.com

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.