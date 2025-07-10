DMR News

OpenAI Trials New ‘Study Together’ Feature for ChatGPT

Hilary Ong

Jul 10, 2025

OpenAI may be launching a new study tool for ChatGPT, as noticed by attentive users exploring the platform.

A New ‘Study Together’ Option Appears

Users spotted a new feature in ChatGPT’s tools dropdown menu called “Study together.” Early screenshots show the tool guiding users through prompts like solving math problems or understanding new concepts by asking questions and encouraging deeper thinking.

The tool seems to employ the Socratic method, where the AI acts more like a tutor asking thoughtful questions rather than just giving answers. If widely released, it could become a useful study companion for users who already depend on ChatGPT for various tasks.

ChatGPT’s Role in Education

The use of ChatGPT and other AI chatbots in schools has grown rapidly. Students often use them to complete assignments, sparking debates about cheating versus legitimate help.

President Donald Trump recently issued an executive order encouraging the adoption of AI tools in K-12 schools to prepare students for an AI-driven future. However, educators remain concerned about students relying too heavily on AI, sometimes at the expense of learning.

Teachers have responded by designing “AI-proof” assignments, such as hidden white font messages to detect copy-pasting or requiring in-class essays without AI access. The battle to balance AI’s benefits and challenges continues.

The new study tool could be OpenAI’s way of promoting responsible and educational uses of ChatGPT—helping users arrive at answers through guided reasoning rather than simply giving solutions.

Author’s Opinion

The introduction of a guided study tool in ChatGPT shows promise for transforming AI from a shortcut into a genuine learning aid. Encouraging users to think critically and engage with problems, rather than just handing over answers, could help AI complement traditional education. However, the success of such tools depends on their thoughtful implementation and how educators integrate them into learning environments.

Featured image credit: TechNewsWorld

Hilary Ong

