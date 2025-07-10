DMR News

SpaceX in Discussions to Secure Funding at $400 Billion Valuation

Yasmeeta Oon

Jul 10, 2025

SpaceX is preparing to raise fresh capital through a share sale to insiders, potentially boosting its valuation to around $400 billion, according to sources.

The company aims to raise funds via a new fundraising round while simultaneously holding a tender offer that allows employees to sell some shares to a select group of investors. SpaceX typically conducts tender offers twice annually.

Valuation Growth Over Two Decades

Since its founding over 20 years ago, SpaceX’s valuation has climbed steadily. It crossed the $100 billion mark in October 2021 and doubled to roughly $350 billion by late 2024. This upcoming round would mark a significant jump from that figure.

Discussions around the deal are ongoing, and the final valuation and terms could change before completion.

What The Author Thinks

While SpaceX’s rapid valuation growth reflects investor enthusiasm for space exploration and its commercial potential, a $400 billion valuation sets an incredibly high bar. Such lofty valuations should be carefully scrutinized, balancing excitement about innovation with realistic assessments of market risks and long-term sustainability. Insider sales can signal confidence but also a desire for liquidity, which warrants attention.

Featured image credit: Official SpaceX Photos via Flickr

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

