MSW Law Group Shareholder Achieves Elite National and State Recognition

The founding members of MSW Law Group have more than 30 years of combined experience, which is what the firm is built on. The company has a strong track record, getting back more than $300 million for clients in a wide range of difficult matters, such as medical malpractice, nursing home abuse and neglect, and personal injury. It’s essential to protect those who are weak, and the lawyers at the company are good at seeing minor symptoms, such as warning signs of nursing home neglect. The fact that its lawyers, like Mr. Stone, are consistently recognized for their work shows that MSW Law Group strongly advocates for harm victims and their families who want justice.

Mr. Stone is a member of the National Top 100 Trial Lawyers, a group of the best civil plaintiff attorneys in Pennsylvania. This prestigious membership shows he is one of the best trial lawyers in the country. Also, Mr. Stone has been inducted into the National Association of Distinguished Counsel, which is only for the country’s top one percent of practicing lawyers. The National Association of Distinguished Counsel has a fair and strict multi-stage selection procedure that ensures that only the best lawyers who raise the bar standards are invited to join. His inclusion shows how high the firm’s standards are for legal brilliance. People can learn more about this recognition by visiting the firm’s page about him, which is available as a Top 100 Trial Lawyer.

Mr. Stone has also been recognized in Pennsylvania on a regular basis, in addition to these national awards. From 2013 to 2017, Super Lawyers Magazine designated him a “Rising Star” in Pennsylvania for five years. Only 2.5% of lawyers in Pennsylvania under 40 years old are given this title, making him even more well-known as a top lawyer. He has a lot of expertise in representing victims of elder abuse and neglect. For example, in 2018, he got what is thought to be the biggest nursing home abuse verdict in Pennsylvania history. The company’s dedication to helping vulnerable groups is in line with its goal of helping people in Pennsylvania who require a qualified nursing home abuse lawyer.

The practice is still dedicated to providing strong legal help, ensuring clients get the full attention they deserve. These awards show how skilled and dedicated the whole team at MSW Law Group is to upholding the highest standards of the legal profession.

About MSW Law Group: Murray, Stone & Wilson (MSW Law Group) is a law practice that works hard to help those who have been hurt and their families get justice. The lawyers at the business have a lot of experience in a wide range of practice areas, such as nursing home abuse and neglect, medical malpractice, and personal injury. They have a history of getting their clients a lot of money back.