CitrusBits becomes a member of the VR/AR Association to Advance Immersive Healthcare Innovation

CitrusBits, a recognized leader in healthcare technology, has officially become a member of the VR/AR Association (VRARA), a global organization dedicated to accelerating the adoption of virtual and augmented reality. This development marks a significant milestone for CitrusBits as it expands its engagement in the immersive technology space and reaffirms its commitment to innovation in healthcare delivery.

Membership in VRARA allows CitrusBits to collaborate with a global network of XR pioneers, contribute to thought leadership content, and participate in educational and industry-focused events. The association’s extensive reach across healthcare, education, enterprise, and research enables CitrusBits to engage with stakeholders aligned with its long-term vision.

CitrusBits has been at the forefront of building HIPAA-compliant, scalable, and intelligent healthcare platforms. With a portfolio that includes RadiusXR, and IrisVision, the company delivers solutions that transform patient care, diagnostics, and clinical training. The most recent launch of IntelliXR — the only XR headset purpose-built for healthcare — further solidifies CitrusBits’ commitment to building immersive tools tailored specifically for clinical environments.

IntelliXR enables real-time simulation, remote collaboration, and interactive training for medical professionals. It addresses the critical need for immersive learning in healthcare, particularly as digital transformation accelerates across the industry. As part of its VRARA membership, CitrusBits will share insights and case studies related to IntelliXR in webinars, articles, and industry panels.

“This membership represents a natural next step in our immersive healthcare journey,” said Gaurav Malik, Chief Commercial Officer at CitrusBits. “By working with VRARA, we’re aligning ourselves with the industry’s most forward-thinking minds, sharing best practices, and accelerating the adoption of technology that improves care outcomes.”

CitrusBits’ inclusion in VRARA provides increased visibility, global exposure, and opportunities to collaborate on research and content that shapes the future of XR in healthcare. The company will participate in committee initiatives, contribute to VRARA’s global newsletters, and connect with thousands of digital health professionals worldwide.

As XR continues to evolve as a critical tool in healthcare innovation, CitrusBits’ focus on usability, compliance, and impact sets it apart as a trusted technology partner.

About CitrusBits

CitrusBits is a healthcare technology company that designs and develops digital health, XR, and AI-powered platforms. Known for delivering secure, scalable solutions such as IntelliXR, RadiusXR, and IrisVision, CitrusBits partners with healthcare systems, life sciences companies, and digital health innovators to transform care delivery and clinical training.