Luca Renee Unveils Patented Ambidextrous Mechanical Watch, a World First for the Industry

Luca Renee has announced an official launch of a world first patented ambidextrous mechanical watch, marking a milestone in watchmaking and redefining functional elegance for both right-handed and left-handed wearers. The launch is a game-changer in mechanical watch engineering, earning attention from horological associations while showing Luca Renée’s commitment to design that empowers individuals.

The watch, featuring the brand’s proprietary IsoDial system, allows seamless operation whether worn on the left wrist or the right wrist, addressing a gap that has existed in the traditional mechanical watch segment.

The company has also secured its trademark “Luca Renee” for over 30 countries including the USA, reinforcing its position in the American luxury watch segment as it expands its global distribution channels. This step underscores Luca Renee’s intention to deliver mechanical watches that combine technology and tradition for a broader audience.

The company founder said the launch represents the culmination of years of research, engineering, and refinement. “This is more than a watch,” the founder said. “It is a reflection of the journey and resilience of those who wear it, a constant reminder that the pursuit itself is worth honoring.”

The watch, named Le Coeur Elementum, uses a customized automatic tourbillon movement (LHAT-1101 calibre) that integrates an independent hour and minute hand system engineered for ambidextrous control. The dual spring barrel and 36-jewel movement highlight the brand’s commitment to precision and durability while maintaining elegance for daily use or formal occasions.

Traditionally, mechanical watches favor right-handed users, leaving those seeking a left-hand watch or adjustments. Luca Renee’s launch of a true left-handed watch with limited choices or requiring custom ambidextrous watch challenges this norm, providing inclusivity while maintaining the artistry of watchmaking. The launch has drawn interest from independent watchmaking associations and horological forums that acknowledge its significance for the industry.

The Le Coeur Elementum embodies Luca Renee’s philosophy of resilience and purposeful action. The design, created by a globally distributed team of engineers and designers, features a sculpted case that maintains symmetry while supporting the IsoDial system without added bulk. It offers a clear option for customers seeking an ambidextrous watch that blends form and function without compromise.

“Time belongs to those who rise, and Luca Renee was created for those who choose to pursue the road less traveled,” the spokesperson said. “Our patented ambidextrous watch represents that commitment, serving as a functional symbol of adaptability and endurance.”

The Le Coeur Elementum will be released as a limited series, with 675 units produced worldwide, reinforcing the brand’s focus on craftsmanship and exclusivity. Each piece will carry a unique serial identifier and include documentation of its unique identity, underscoring the authenticity and pioneering nature of the ambidextrous watch.

As Luca Renee prepares to fulfill orders beginning in November 2025, the company will continue to grow its U.S. presence, anticipating strong demand from American clients. The brand’s approach aligns with the increasing interest in horological pieces that deliver functional inclusivity while maintaining the standards of luxury and traditional watchmaking.

Industry observers have noted that the release of this ambidextrous watch may encourage broader innovation within the watchmaking sector, pushing brands to consider user adaptability as a core design feature. By focusing engineering efforts on the needs of both right-handed and left-handed users, Luca Renee aligns technical advancement with the expectations of watch enthusiasts seeking more than aesthetic appeal.

Luca Renee will operate globally, with its marketing and distribution strategies centered on the United States. The brand will continue working with independent watchmaker networks and horological associations to validate and promote its patented technology while remaining focused on creating purposeful, enduring pieces.

The release of the Le Coeur Elementum also reflects a shift in how consumers evaluate timepieces, prioritizing mechanical watches that offer practical benefits without sacrificing heritage or craftsmanship. As buyers increasingly seek timepieces that reflect their values and support their lifestyles, the ambidextrous watch from Luca Renee offers a solution that blends practicality, inclusivity, and traditional watchmaking standards.

Luca Renee’s Le Coeur Elementum demonstrates how design and engineering can work together to meet the evolving expectations of customers, offering a watch that serves both as a tool and as a personal statement. Whether for those looking for a left-hand watch that offers the same level of performance as traditional designs or for collectors seeking a meaningful addition to their collection, the ambidextrous watch provides a new option in the luxury watch market.

For more information, visit https://lucarenee.com.

About Luca Renee

Luca Renee is a mechanical watch brand guided by the principles of resilience and purposeful living. The company designs and engineers mechanical watches that reflect the journey of those who wear them, serving as functional emblems of ambition and action.

Headquartered in Hong Kong with a global focus, Luca Renee brings together engineers, designers, and creatives to deliver industry-first innovations, including a world first patented ambidextrous mechanical watch, while prioritizing craftsmanship, inclusivity, and enduring design.