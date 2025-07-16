Windows 10 to Lose New Office Features Starting in 2026

Microsoft recently announced it will extend support for Office apps on Windows 10 for three years beyond the operating system’s end of support. However, this extension primarily covers security updates, with new features gradually being phased out.

Feature Updates Ending After Version 2608

According to a recent update on Microsoft’s support page, Windows 10 users will stop receiving new Office app features after version 2608. This version is expected to roll out to Microsoft 365 Personal and Family users by August 2026, monthly enterprise channel users by October 13, 2026, and semi-annual enterprise channel users by January 12, 2027.

After these dates, Office apps on Windows 10 will remain on version 2608 and receive only security updates until October 10, 2028.

Push Toward Windows 11 Adoption

This move appears to be another effort by Microsoft to encourage users to upgrade to Windows 11. The support page highlights potential performance and reliability issues when running Microsoft 365 apps on Windows 10 post-October 2025.

Additionally, Microsoft warns that customer support for Microsoft 365 issues specific to Windows 10 will be limited. Support agents may advise upgrading to Windows 11, and logging bugs or requesting product updates related to Windows 10 issues will no longer be available. Technical workarounds may also become scarce or unavailable for users unable to upgrade.

Microsoft has actively promoted Windows 11 since its 2021 release, even using full-screen ads to persuade users. Adoption was slow initially due to the OS’s strict hardware requirements but has recently surpassed Windows 10 as the most widely used Windows version.

Author’s Opinion While it’s understandable Microsoft wants to streamline support and encourage Windows 11 adoption, limiting Office app features on Windows 10 users before the OS fully phases out risks frustrating loyal users who can’t or won’t upgrade. This strategy may alienate a portion of Microsoft’s customer base, especially those on older hardware or in enterprise environments slow to transition. A better approach might be offering longer feature support or more flexible upgrade options to ease the transition.

Featured image credit: CoreView

