Musk and X to Stand Trial in Don Lemon Breach of Contract Lawsuit

A San Francisco judge ruled this week that former CNN anchor Don Lemon’s lawsuit against Elon Musk and his social media platform X can move forward to trial. The suit concerns the abrupt cancellation of a partnership between Lemon and X.

Musk’s Attempts to Shift Venue and Dismiss Lawsuit Denied

Musk’s legal team had sought to move the case to Texas and asked the court to dismiss the complaint altogether. However, Judge Harold Kahn rejected these motions in an order issued Tuesday.

The judge found that Lemon’s allegations—including claims of “fraud by false promise” and the existence of “an implied contract”—were plausible enough to merit further proceedings.

Lemon filed the lawsuit in August 2024 after X ended their partnership mere hours following a tense interview he conducted with Musk. The interview, which took place ahead of Lemon’s planned new show premiere on X, touched on several controversial topics Musk had promoted or amplified on the platform.

Contentious Topics Discussed in the Interview

During the interview, Lemon challenged Musk on his promotion of divisive ideas like the “great replacement theory” and claims of a “Hispanic invasion” linked to immigration. He also questioned Musk about content moderation, especially amid a surge in antisemitic content after Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in late 2022.

After acquiring Twitter in a $44 billion deal, Musk implemented sweeping changes, including significant staff layoffs and the reinstatement of accounts previously banned for hate speech or inciting violence. Notably, he restored the account of President Donald Trump, who had been banned following the January 6 Capitol attack.

Lemon’s suit is among several lawsuits Musk and X face related to vendor payments and severance for laid-off Twitter employees. The case is currently in San Francisco Superior Court, with no trial date set.

Lemon was dismissed from CNN in 2023 following reports of workplace misconduct and sexist remarks, including comments about politician Nikki Haley, for which he later apologized.

Author’s Opinion This lawsuit highlights the complex interplay between the ideals of free speech and the practical responsibilities companies have to their partners and audiences. Musk’s vision of absolute free speech has often clashed with business realities and contractual commitments, leading to legal battles like Lemon’s. Navigating these tensions will be crucial for social media platforms as they grow and face increasing scrutiny.

