Starbucks Employees Must Return to Office Four Days a Week or Accept Payout

Starbucks announced on Monday that its corporate employees will be required to work from the office four days per week beginning in October.

Voluntary Exit Program Offered

CEO Brian Niccol shared in a letter to staff that employees who prefer not to return for the extra day can opt for a “one-time voluntary exit program with a cash payment.”

“We understand not everyone will agree with this approach,” Niccol wrote. “We’ve listened and thought carefully. But as a company built on human connection, and given the scale of the turnaround ahead, we believe this is the right path for Starbucks.”

Under Niccol’s leadership, Starbucks has been focused on reversing its declining U.S. sales. His strategy includes simplifying the menu, enhancing the in-store experience, and reducing service times to about four minutes per drink.

Market Reaction and Financial Impact

Shares of Starbucks dipped roughly 2% in Monday afternoon trading following a sell recommendation from Melius Research, which cited skepticism about the turnaround. Despite this, Starbucks shares have increased by about 2% year-to-date, pushing its market value to $108.7 billion.

The turnaround efforts have also affected Starbucks’ corporate workforce. In October, shortly after Niccol took charge, the company warned employees that those not returning to the office at least three days per week risked losing their jobs. In February, Starbucks cut 1,100 positions and chose not to fill hundreds of vacancies as part of a streamlining effort.

Niccol, a longtime Southern California resident, was not required to relocate to the company’s Seattle headquarters when hired. His employment agreement included plans for a small remote office in Newport Beach, California. However, Niccol currently tends to work in-person at Starbucks’ Seattle office when not traveling.

Starbucks joins other major companies pushing for more in-office work. Last year, Walmart instructed hundreds of office employees in Dallas, Atlanta, Toronto, and remote roles to relocate to its Bentonville, Arkansas headquarters. Earlier this year, Google told some teams that remote workers must return to the office at least three days a week or risk termination.

