Uber Partners with China’s Baidu for Latest Robotaxi Venture

Uber has announced a new strategic partnership with Chinese tech giant Baidu to deploy thousands of Baidu’s Apollo Go autonomous vehicles (AVs) on the Uber platform across multiple international markets. These deployments are set to begin later this year in Asia and the Middle East.

Expanding Robotaxi Collaborations

This deal marks the latest in Uber’s aggressive expansion into robotaxi services as it seeks to future-proof its ride-hailing business amid growing adoption of autonomous vehicles. Over recent months, Uber has entered partnerships with companies like Waymo, Volkswagen, May Mobility, and Pony AI, deploying their AVs in cities worldwide. Uber has also taken direct stakes in some of these firms, including a $100 million investment in China’s WeRide announced in May. Additionally, Uber is reportedly exploring financing options to support founder Travis Kalanick’s bid to take over Pony AI.

Despite the ambitious scale, these partnerships remain in early phases. With Baidu, riders will not be able to directly request Apollo Go AVs through Uber’s app initially. Instead, riders may be presented with an option for their trip to be completed by a fully driverless Apollo Go vehicle — a model similar to how Uber’s other AV collaborations currently operate.

What The Author Thinks Uber’s rapid push into robotaxi partnerships signals an exciting future for urban mobility, but broad adoption will depend heavily on building rider trust in autonomous technology. Transparency about safety measures and gradual integration of driverless options will be key to ensuring public acceptance.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

