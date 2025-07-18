EU and Canada Postpone Retaliatory Tariffs on US

Several U.S. trading partners have begun outlining their responses to new country-specific tariffs that President Donald Trump unveiled last week. These duties are set to take effect on August 1 and include a 35% tariff on imports from Canada, 30% on products from the European Union and Mexico, and a proposed 50% tariff on Brazilian imports, accompanied by plans for a Section 301 investigation into Brazil.

EU Delays Countermeasures Amid Calls for Negotiation

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Sunday that the EU will postpone its retaliatory measures, originally set for July 14, to “early August.” Von der Leyen emphasized the bloc’s preference for a negotiated resolution and said the extra time will be used to seek a solution before the new tariffs kick in.

In response to an earlier announced 20% U.S. tariff on EU goods, the bloc had prepared duties targeting over 95 billion euros of U.S. imports, though implementation was delayed by 90 days. Additionally, the EU is preparing further countermeasures covering roughly 72 billion euros of U.S. imports. These include rebalancing tariffs on steel and aluminum, also postponed to August 1, according to Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič.

Canada has delayed its July 21 deadline for negotiating adjustments on steel and aluminum tariffs to August 1, aligning with the U.S. tariff implementation date. Following the U.S.’s increase of its own steel and aluminum duties to 50% in early June, Canada plans to match those tariff levels consistent with progress made in broader trade arrangements.

Mexico Seeks Deal Ahead of Tariff Deadline

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed optimism that a deal with the U.S. will be reached before August 1, with the goal of avoiding tariffs altogether. While Mexico has yet to announce retaliatory tariffs, Sheinbaum indicated plans to implement countermeasures if negotiations fail. Recently, Mexican and U.S. officials established a permanent working group to collaborate on security, migration, water management, the economy, and other issues.

Brazil has taken a more assertive stance. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stated in an interview that Brazil will impose retaliatory tariffs matching the U.S.’s planned 50% duties. He emphasized mutual respect as a foundation for international relations, saying, “I like to offer mine and I like to receive it.”

Author’s Opinion While tariffs are often touted as tools to protect domestic industries, escalating tit-for-tat measures risk disrupting global supply chains and increasing costs for consumers. The current wave of tariff announcements and delays underscores the delicate balancing act between asserting national interests and maintaining healthy trade relationships. Diplomatic efforts and clear communication remain crucial to avoiding prolonged economic friction that could harm all parties involved.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

