Riders Studios Tattoos Announces Recognition as the Best Custom Tattoo Studio in the Middle East for 2025

A Landmark Achievement for Riders Studios in 2025

Riders Studios Tattoos, founded by renowned artist TattooTwon, has been recognized as the Best Custom Tattoo Studio in the Middle East for 2025 by Best of Best Review. This prestigious award comes after years of groundbreaking work in the tattoo industry in Cairo, Egypt, and Amman, Jordan, cementing the studio’s position as a leader in the tattoo community across the MENA region.

Since opening in 2009, Riders Studios has transformed the tattoo landscape in the Middle East, setting new standards for custom tattoo artistry. The award is a reflection of the studio’s ongoing commitment to offering clients not only exceptional tattoos but also a safe, welcoming environment where artistry and cultural sensitivity are prioritized.

TattooTwon: The Visionary Behind Riders Studios

The driving force behind the success of Riders Studios is its founder, TattooTwon, a Houston-born artist whose pioneering work has shaped the perception of tattoos in Egypt and Jordan. From the outset, TattooTwon sought to create a studio that adhered to high international standards of hygiene, safety, and artistry. When the first Riders Studios location opened in Cairo in 2009, professional tattooing was still a rare and often misunderstood art form in the region.

TattooTwon’s vision for a high-quality tattoo studio has since been realized, with the studio’s reputation now stretching across the MENA region. In 2017, TattooTwon made history by becoming the first artist from the Middle East to be inducted into the prestigious Sullen Art Collective, solidifying his international standing. Over the years, his exceptional artistry in a variety of styles—including realism, Chicano art, and mythological themes—has earned him accolades and a loyal following.

Custom Tattoos That Tell a Personal Story

What sets Riders Studios apart is its dedication to creating custom tattoos that hold deep personal meaning for each client. The studio’s team of skilled artists works closely with clients to ensure their tattoos reflect their individual stories, cultural connections, and personal experiences. Whether it’s a delicate fine-line design, a vibrant piece of color work, or a comprehensive cover-up, each tattoo at Riders Studios is a unique and meaningful creation.

A client from France, Simon Weinzaepflen, shares:

“The experience was amazing. Truly a professional with great work ethics, experience, and seriousness. Came from France to have my tattoo done and would definitely do it again.”

This client-centric approach to tattoo artistry has helped build Riders Studios’ reputation as the go-to destination for those seeking tattoos that are more than just designs—they are expressions of identity.

Riders Studios’ Milestones and Achievements

Since its opening, Riders Studios has marked several significant achievements that underscore its role in shaping tattoo culture in the Middle East:

2009: Opening of the first studio in Cairo, Egypt, establishing a new standard for tattoo artistry in the region.

2012: Expansion into Amman, Jordan, offering the local community access to high-quality custom tattoos.

2017: TattooTwon becomes the first artist from the region inducted into the Sullen Art Collective.

2019: Partnership with Monster Energy, further expanding the studio’s global influence.

2021: Surpassing 10,000 international clients, solidifying its reputation globally.

2025: Recognized as the Best Custom Tattoo Studio in the Middle East by Best of Best Review.

These milestones highlight the studio’s remarkable journey and its impact on the tattoo community in the region.

A Cultural Revolution in Tattooing

Riders Studios’ influence extends beyond the realm of art and into cultural transformation. Through workshops, community engagement, and collaborations with international brands, TattooTwon and his team have helped change the perception of tattoos in Egypt and Jordan. What was once considered taboo is now embraced as a respected form of artistic expression.

The studio’s efforts to educate the public and promote professionalism have contributed to a broader acceptance of tattooing, making it a symbol of self-expression and artistic freedom. TattooTwon’s mentorship of young artists and his investment in the future of tattoo artistry continue to shape the next generation of tattooists in the region.

Why Riders Studios Matters: A Leader in Custom Tattoo Artistry

Riders Studios is not just a tattoo studio; it is a cultural hub where art and personal storytelling converge. Clients who walk through its doors are not only looking for body art—they are seeking a meaningful connection to the ink that will forever mark their skin.

TattooTwon’s unique ability to blend global tattooing techniques with local culture ensures that each tattoo is not only professionally executed but also deeply personal. The recognition as the Best Custom Tattoo Studio in the Middle East for 2025 is a testament to the studio’s excellence, professionalism, and cultural impact.

About Riders Studios

Riders Studios Tattoos is a premier tattoo studio with locations in Cairo, Egypt, and Amman, Jordan. Founded by TattooTwon, the studio specializes in custom tattoos, offering a wide range of styles, including fine-line tattoos, micro-realism, and bold color work. Known for its expertise in cover-up tattoos and scar transformations, Riders Studios has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality, personalized body art in a professional and safe environment. With a focus on customer care and artistic integrity, Riders Studios continues to lead the tattoo industry in the Middle East.

Media Contact

TattooTwon

CEO, Riders Studios

Email: tattootwon@gmail.com

Phone: +201111681368 (Egypt), +962796103773 (Jordan – WhatsApp)

Website: www.ridersstudiostattoos.com

Instagram: @tattootwon , @ridersstudios

Google Reviews: Link