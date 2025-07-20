TaskFlo VA Officially Launches, Delivering Industry-Trained Virtual Assistants to Home Care Agency Owners

Following a successful virtual grand launch event on July 3, TaskFlo VA is now officially serving clients across the U.S. The company provides trained, reliable virtual assistants who are specifically prepared to support the unique needs of non-medical home care agencies.

Founded by industry leaders Coach Michele L. Ellis-Williams and Coach Robert L. Williams Jr., TaskFlo VA was born from their direct experience coaching and working with hundreds of agency owners. The message behind the brand is simple: “Stop working in your business. Start working on your business.”

“After years of coaching home care business owners and running our own companies, we saw firsthand how overwhelming it can be to do everything alone,” said Coach Michele, co-founder of TaskFlo VA. “We built a VA team to support our own operations, and it transformed the way we worked. That sparked the vision for TaskFlo VA.”

TaskFlo VA offers:

Personal Virtual Assistants

Administrative Support

Home Care Agency Support

Talent Acquisition & Recruitment

Social Media & Marketing

Compliance & Documentation Management

The service was created with small to mid-sized home care agencies in mind, especially those led by African American women entrepreneurs. These business owners are often caregivers themselves, managing clients, teams, and compliance with limited support.

“Our clients are leaders. They’re visionaries,” Coach Michele explained. “But they’re stuck in the weeds of their business. We created TaskFlo VA to help them put systems in place, delegate with confidence, and finally breathe.”

Unlike traditional VA providers, TaskFlo VA offers home care-specific onboarding. Each VA receives foundational training to understand the non-medical home care industry, along with coursework in HIPAA basics and data privacy through the company’s VA Academy. Agency owners also receive guidance on how to effectively manage and collaborate with their VA.

In addition to client services, TaskFlo VA runs VA CARES, a community initiative that gives back to the regions where their assistants live and work. The program supports education, food security, and women’s empowerment in the Philippines.

With the launch now complete, TaskFlo VA is accepting new clients and continuing to grow its team of trained assistants.

To learn more or book a discovery call, visit www.taskflova.com.