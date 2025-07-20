DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

TaskFlo VA Officially Launches, Delivering Industry-Trained Virtual Assistants to Home Care Agency Owners

ByEthan Lin

Jul 20, 2025

Following a successful virtual grand launch event on July 3, TaskFlo VA is now officially serving clients across the U.S. The company provides trained, reliable virtual assistants who are specifically prepared to support the unique needs of non-medical home care agencies.

Founded by industry leaders Coach Michele L. Ellis-Williams and Coach Robert L. Williams Jr., TaskFlo VA was born from their direct experience coaching and working with hundreds of agency owners. The message behind the brand is simple: “Stop working in your business. Start working on your business.”

“After years of coaching home care business owners and running our own companies, we saw firsthand how overwhelming it can be to do everything alone,” said Coach Michele, co-founder of TaskFlo VA. “We built a VA team to support our own operations, and it transformed the way we worked. That sparked the vision for TaskFlo VA.”

TaskFlo VA offers:

  • Personal Virtual Assistants
  • Administrative Support
  • Home Care Agency Support
  • Talent Acquisition & Recruitment
  • Social Media & Marketing
  • Compliance & Documentation Management

The service was created with small to mid-sized home care agencies in mind, especially those led by African American women entrepreneurs. These business owners are often caregivers themselves, managing clients, teams, and compliance with limited support.

“Our clients are leaders. They’re visionaries,” Coach Michele explained. “But they’re stuck in the weeds of their business. We created TaskFlo VA to help them put systems in place, delegate with confidence, and finally breathe.”

Unlike traditional VA providers, TaskFlo VA offers home care-specific onboarding. Each VA receives foundational training to understand the non-medical home care industry, along with coursework in HIPAA basics and data privacy through the company’s VA Academy. Agency owners also receive guidance on how to effectively manage and collaborate with their VA.

In addition to client services, TaskFlo VA runs VA CARES, a community initiative that gives back to the regions where their assistants live and work. The program supports education, food security, and women’s empowerment in the Philippines.

With the launch now complete, TaskFlo VA is accepting new clients and continuing to grow its team of trained assistants.

To learn more or book a discovery call, visit www.taskflova.com.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Samsung Chief Cleared of Fraud by South Korea’s Supreme Court
Jul 20, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Writeless AI Launches its Detection-Proof Academic Writing Platform
Jul 20, 2025 Ethan Lin
Riders Studios Tattoos Announces Recognition as the Best Custom Tattoo Studio in the Middle East for 2025
Jul 20, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801