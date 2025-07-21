DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Politics

House Passes Trump’s $9 Billion DOGE Cuts Package in Another Legislative Victory

ByDayne Lee

Jul 21, 2025

House Passes Trump’s $9 Billion DOGE Cuts Package in Another Legislative Victory

House Republicans early Friday gave final approval to a $9 billion package of spending cuts targeting foreign aid and public broadcasting, marking a victory for President Donald Trump and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative.

The package passed through an obscure budget law designed to bypass the Senate filibuster, allowing the House to codify portions of DOGE’s proposed cuts into law. Approximately $8 billion will come from congressionally approved foreign aid programs, mainly dismantling parts of the U.S. Agency for International Development, while $1.1 billion will be cut from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds NPR and PBS.

The vote was narrow at 216-213, with only two Republicans, Reps. Mike Turner and Brian Fitzpatrick, opposing the measure.

Transparency Dispute Threatens Passage

Before passage, the bill faced disruption in the tightly divided House as some Republicans demanded greater transparency related to Jeffrey Epstein files. This controversy has strained relations between Trump and some GOP members.

Speaker Mike Johnson and the House Rules Committee spent hours negotiating, ultimately advancing the spending cuts alongside a non-binding resolution calling for release of additional Epstein documents. However, the resolution lacks a guaranteed floor vote.

Following the vote, Trump hailed the legislation on Truth Social as a “BIG” achievement. Johnson praised the effort to “downsize the scope of government,” emphasizing a vision of a limited, accountable, and effective federal government.

Yet Johnson stopped short of promising the Epstein resolution would be brought to the floor, citing alignment with the White House.

Budget Cuts and Political Implications

The final package trims about $400 million less than an earlier House version after Senate resistance removed cuts to PEPFAR, a global AIDS program. Despite this, conservatives supported the package for its significant cuts in other global health areas.

Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) called the cuts “low hanging fruit” and expressed disappointment over the Senate’s removal of PEPFAR cuts, but viewed the bill as progress.

The bill’s passage raises questions about bipartisan cooperation to fund the government past the September 30 deadline. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer expressed skepticism about working with Senate Republicans, accusing them of folding to Trump’s pressure and lacking good faith.

Meanwhile, House Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole said any impact on future spending talks would be Democrats’ choice.

What The Author Thinks

This spending cut package underscores the tightrope Republicans walk between advancing Trump’s agenda and maintaining party unity. While conservatives tout fiscal responsibility, the narrow vote and Epstein controversy reveal underlying fractures. The use of obscure budget maneuvers reflects how partisan gridlock compels lawmakers to seek unconventional paths. Whether these cuts lead to meaningful fiscal reform or deepen political division remains to be seen.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Moon Magic Reveals the Ancient Secret Contained within Modern Jewelry: Bringing the Rare Phenomenon of Adularescence to Life
Jul 21, 2025 Ethan Lin
Hamilton Plumbing Pros Launches Expert Toilet Installation and Repair Services for Local Homeowners
Jul 21, 2025 Ethan Lin
Netflix Employs AI Effects for First Time to Reduce Costs
Jul 21, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801