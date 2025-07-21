Barrington Freight Launches China-UK Rail Freight Service via Europe

UK international freight forwarder Barrington Freight has launched a new rail freight service from China to the UK via Europe, offering businesses a faster and more cost-effective way to import goods. With sea freight prices continuing to rise and air freight often out of budget, this new service gives UK importers a reliable middle-ground solution with dependable delivery times and competitive pricing.

“Sea freight rates are rising, and air freight just isn’t realistic for every business. This new rail option is the missing piece in our China import offering,” said Simon Poole, Operations Director at Barrington Freight. “We’re excited to help even more UK businesses move their goods efficiently, supported by our friendly and knowledgeable team.”

Barrington Freight helps UK businesses import goods faster and more affordably with its new rail freight service from China to the UK. The service can also be used by businesses shipping to Europe, with final delivery carried out via their express road freight network, offering reliable groupage and full truck load options across the continent.

A Smarter Alternative for Importers

The China–UK rail freight service is available for FCL (Full Container Load) and LCL (Less than Container Load) shipments, using 40ft high-cube containers. It is ideal for non-perishable commercial goods that need to arrive faster than sea freight allows, but without the high cost of air freight. Transit time averages 18 to 20 days to Germany, followed by around 7 more days to the UK, making it typically twice as fast as sea freight and much more affordable than air cargo.

How It Works

Weekly departures from Xi’an rail terminal (east-central China), with daily collections from all major regions across China

(east-central China), with from all major regions across China Door-to-door service , including UK customs clearance upon request

, including UK customs clearance upon request Final leg is completed by road from Germany to the UK , either via devanning or direct delivery

, either via devanning or direct delivery GPS tracking provides 24-hour cargo visibility with daily updates

with Flexible terms available, including EXW and FOB

Once containers arrive in Europe, they are either sent directly by road to Felixstowe or devanned in Germany and trucked to the UK via the Netherlands. Final delivery is made to commercial addresses across the country, following standard procedures similar to sea freight imports.

Designed for Growing Demand

This service has been developed in response to key trends in the freight industry. As shipping volumes increase along the New Silk Road, rail freight has become an attractive solution for importers looking for a balance between cost, speed, and reliability. The route serves major logistics hubs across China, Kazakhstan, Poland, and Germany, linking directly into the UK’s distribution network.

Cost-wise, rail freight now sits comfortably between sea and air. While air freight remains the fastest option, it is often too costly for small to medium-sized shipments. Sea freight has traditionally been the cheapest method, but it is becoming less predictable due to port congestion, container shortages, and changing global conditions. Rates can fluctuate without warning, making budgeting difficult for many importers. Rail freight offers a reliable middle ground, helping UK businesses avoid long delays and uncertain costs without the high price tag of air freight.

From an environmental point of view, rail is also the greener option compared to air. Trains produce far fewer carbon emissions, which is important for businesses looking to improve their sustainability credentials. It also helps companies comply with growing ESG and carbon reporting requirements across the supply chain.

By offering this new option, Barrington Freight joins a small number of forwarders in the UK able to provide a fully managed rail freight route from China. This strengthens import services and ensures that customers benefit from more choice, faster transit times.

For more information about this service or to request a quote, visit the dedicated Rail Freight from China to the UK page.

About Barrington Freight

Barrington Freight is a UK-based international freight forwarding company that has been helping businesses move goods across Europe and worldwide since 2007. Based in Basildon, Essex, they specialise in fast, reliable and cost-effective shipping solutions. Their services include road freight to and from Europe, and air and sea freight for global shipments. Barrington Freight is a family-run business led by Director Matt Everard. They work with B2B clients and offer a full range of logistics services including pallet delivery, groupage, full truck loads (FTL) and customs clearance through trusted partners. Known for their friendly and hands-on approach, they are committed to saving their clients time, money and stress when it comes to international shipping.