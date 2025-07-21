YouTube TV Reportedly Offers Big Discounts to Win Back NFL Sunday Ticket Users

Although the NFL regular season officially begins in September, some former NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers are getting an early chance to re-subscribe through YouTube TV — with discounts available before August 7, according to a Reddit post highlighted by 9to5Google.

NFL Sunday Ticket gives access to Sunday afternoon out-of-market games (Eastern Time) as well as games not broadcast nationally or locally. When bundled with a YouTube TV subscription (starting at $82.99/month), users also gain access to most pre-season and post-season games.

Subscribers can purchase Sunday Ticket as a standalone package or as an add-on to YouTube TV. The pricing for the upcoming season was announced last month.

Discounts for Returning Subscribers

Returning subscribers with a YouTube TV plan pay $31.50 monthly or $378 annually for the Sunday Ticket Season Pass. Without the YouTube TV base plan, the cost is $40 per month or $480 yearly. These rates are similar to last year’s.

To attract former subscribers, YouTube TV is offering discounts ranging from $48 to $96 annually, depending on the user, according to Reddit comments. This means the highest discount reduces the cost to $282 annually for YouTube TV subscribers and $324 for non-subscribers.

Google has been contacted for clarification on these offers and updates will follow if available.

New customers receive a more straightforward offer: $23 per month or $276 annually for the Sunday Ticket season pass, whether or not they have the YouTube TV base plan.

Author’s Opinion Offering early discounts to returning NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers is a savvy move by YouTube TV, aiming to lock in customers before the season starts. However, the high cost of access — even after discounts — may deter casual fans, keeping the service niche rather than mainstream. To truly expand its audience, YouTube TV might need to consider more flexible or tiered pricing options.

Featured image credit: PxHere

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.