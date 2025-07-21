Moon Magic Reveals the Ancient Secret Contained within Modern Jewelry: Bringing the Rare Phenomenon of Adularescence to Life

Throughout the ages, people have been fascinated by a mysterious optical event: an otherworldly, shimmering light that seems to float under the skin of certain gemstones, rippling like liquid moonlight when the gemstone spins in your hand. This mystical phenomenon, referred to as adularescence, has been the subject of legend over the course of human cultures from ancient Romans who believed that moonstone was formed from congealed moonbeams, to Hindu mythology that considered it to be filled with actual pieces of the moon.

Today, Amsterdam jewelry brand Moon Magic is bringing this rare geological phenomenon to a new market. With the synergy of gemological expertise and global reach, the brand makes authentic, adularescent moonstone accessories available to women worldwide.

The Science Behind the Magic

Moon Magic describes how adularescence occurs due to light diffraction within the layered structure of the moonstone, between alternating layers of albite and orthoclase. The light is diverted and scattered across microscopic boundaries within the crystal as it passes through the layers, giving off a silvery to bluish luster that is similar to moonlight. This phenomenon gives the stone its signature ethereal quality, as the light seems to move across the surface with every shift.

According to the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), the finest moonstones are nearly transparent and colorless to the eye, with a vivid electric-blue adularescence. Because this glow is highly directional, it is visible only when the stone is illuminated and viewed from specific angles, making each piece of moonstone jewelry uniquely mesmerizing.

Traditionally, high-quality moonstone jewelry with genuine adularescence has been limited to luxury markets with corresponding price points. Moon Magic disrupts this model by sourcing directly from global suppliers and eliminating traditional retail markups. Every Moon Magic gemstone is 100% authentic, ethically sourced, and independently tested by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA).

“Since 2016, we’ve built trusted relationships with our global suppliers, states Laura, co-founder of Moon Magic. “With our team members on the ground, we are able to bring you high-quality gemstones without the traditional luxury markup.”

A Phenomenon Worth Preserving

Moon Magic notes that the rarity of genuine adularescence makes authentic moonstone increasingly valuable. The effect is best shown in low- to medium-domed cabochons, with blueish adularescence preferred over whitish or silvery effects. Ideal stones exhibit high transparency and minimal body color, allowing the optical effect to shine through.

As awareness of gemstone authenticity grows, Moon Magic represents a modern shift, blending ancient geological marvels with ethical sourcing and transparency. The brand’s direct-to-consumer model and GIA certification serve as safeguards in a market where synthetic and treated imitations are prevalent.

Adularescence distinguishes moonstone from nearly every other gemstone. Once available only to select buyers, this natural optical wonder is now accessible through Moon Magic’s ongoing efforts to preserve and promote the beauty of genuine moonstone.

For more information about Moon Magic and adularescence moonstone jewelry, visit https://moonmagic.com/.

About Moon Magic

Moon Magic was founded in 2016 and is located in Amsterdam. Moon Magic is a brand specializing in authentic moonstone and gemstone jewelry featuring natural optical effects such as adularescence. The gemstones are third-party certified by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and sustainably sourced through direct supplier relationships. The company has delivered to more than 500,000 customers globally and has in excess of 1.8 million social media followers. Moon Magic assists in global sustainability by teaming up with Trees for the Future, where they plant a tree for each sale of jewelry.