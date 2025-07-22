United Airlines Says Starlink Interference Issue Is ‘Nearly Resolved’

United Airlines passengers will soon enjoy in-flight Wi-Fi powered by Starlink once again, following a resolution of a static interference problem that temporarily disrupted the satellite internet service.

During a Thursday earnings call, United’s COO Toby Enqvist confirmed that the issue has been “pretty much resolved,” according to industry reports.

The interference problem was specific to United’s smaller Embraer E175 jets. Enqvist explained that the Starlink dish’s antenna was positioned too close to another antenna used by pilots to communicate with air traffic control, leading to signal interference.

“The two antennas were too close together. So they worked around that,” Enqvist said. “We think the issue is behind us.”

The resolution likely involved repositioning the Starlink dishes further away from the pilot communication antennas. This issue first came to light early last month and resulted in the temporary suspension of Starlink service on some of United’s aircraft.

No Concerns for Larger Jets

Enqvist also noted that larger jets in United’s fleet are unlikely to experience the same problem, thanks to more available space to separate antennas properly.

Currently, Starlink service is installed on 60 of United’s jets. A test in May showed the service delivers fast internet speeds, averaging nearly 100Mbps download.

United offers free Starlink Wi-Fi to all MileagePlus frequent flyer members, though users are required to view some advertisements during use.

While United has signed an agreement to install Starlink on its entire fleet, it has not yet shared a full timeline for when the rollout will be complete.

Author’s Opinion Satellite internet like Starlink represents a major leap forward for in-flight connectivity, promising fast and reliable service at cruising altitudes. However, early technical challenges like antenna interference are a reminder that integrating new tech into existing aircraft systems isn’t always straightforward. United’s quick response and adjustments show the industry’s commitment to providing better passenger experiences. Still, airlines will need to carefully balance innovation with safety and regulatory concerns as they expand satellite internet across fleets.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.