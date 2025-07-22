Apple Files Lawsuit Against YouTuber Jon Prosser Over ‘Brazen and Egregious’ iOS 26 Leaks

Apple has filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Jon Prosser for posting details about iOS 26, alleging he obtained the information through “brazen and egregious” means.

According to Apple, Prosser collaborated with Michael Ramacciotti, a product analyst and video editor at NTFTW, in a “coordinated scheme” to break into an Apple development iPhone, steal trade secrets, and profit from the stolen data.

Breaking into Apple’s Development Phone

The lawsuit claims Ramacciotti, motivated by financial need, agreed to help Prosser access and copy confidential Apple information in exchange for money or a future job opportunity.

Ramacciotti was friends with Ethan Lipnik, an Apple employee working on unreleased software designs. While visiting Lipnik’s apartment, Ramacciotti reportedly cracked the passcode of the development iPhone. When Lipnik left, Ramacciotti accessed the phone, FaceTimed Prosser to show the content, which later appeared in a video on Prosser’s channel.

Additionally, Ramacciotti allegedly used location tracking to ensure Lipnik wouldn’t catch him sharing confidential information.

Forensic evidence cited in the lawsuit states that Ramacciotti called Prosser before unlocking the device, suggesting Prosser was actively involved in the unauthorized access.

Lipnik only learned of the incident after viewers spotted his apartment in Prosser’s videos. After this, Ramacciotti sent Lipnik an audio message outlining the compensation proposed by Prosser and their plan to acquire Apple information.

Apple was alerted to the scheme via an anonymous tip on April 4. Lipnik handed over the incriminating audio message. Despite Lipnik being allegedly misled, Apple terminated his employment, citing that he violated his work agreement by leaving the development device unattended.

Prosser’s Leaks and Apple’s Allegations

Prosser began leaking details in January, including early renders of the redesigned Camera app, followed by more extensive iOS 26 details in April—most of which closely matched the final version revealed at WWDC 2025.

Apple argues in its lawsuit that the defendants’ “knowing and intentional trade secret misappropriation” harmed the company by giving competitors an unfair advantage with early insights into unreleased software.

Apple is seeking a court order to prevent further disclosures from Ramacciotti and Prosser, as well as monetary damages.

Prosser denies any wrongdoing, stating on X, “For the record: This is not how the situation played out on my end. Luckily I have receipts for that. I did not ‘plot’ to access anyone’s phone. I did not have any passwords. I was unaware of how the information was obtained. Looking forward to speaking with Apple on this.”

What The Author Thinks This case highlights the complex challenges around leaks in the tech industry. While consumers and fans crave early information, the methods by which these leaks are obtained often cross legal and ethical boundaries. Regardless of how eager some might be to share scoops, unauthorized access to proprietary data threatens innovation and company trust. It’s essential for influencers and insiders alike to respect intellectual property, or risk serious consequences. Transparency about sources and methods should become a new standard to maintain credibility.

Featured image credit: Moneytimes

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.