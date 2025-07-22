SpaceX’s Starbase Reports Higher Worker Injury Rates Than Industry Peers

SpaceX employees working at its Starbase facility in Texas face significantly higher injury risks than those at the company’s other manufacturing locations. Worker safety records reviewed show Starbase’s injury rates are nearly six times the average of comparable space vehicle manufacturing operations and almost three times higher than the broader aerospace manufacturing industry in 2024.

Starbase, recently incorporated as its own city in Texas, is the center for SpaceX’s ambitious Starship program—a fully reusable, ultra-heavy-lift rocket designed for missions like launching Starlink satellites and future lunar flights. Since the first orbital test of Starship in April 2023, SpaceX has attempted multiple integrated flights, making history by catching the massive Super Heavy booster with mechanical “chopstick” arms during three tests.

Safety Metrics and Comparisons

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) measures safety using the Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR), which tracks the number of injuries per 100 workers. Starbase’s TRIR was 4.27 in 2024, with over 3,500 restricted-duty days and 656 lost-time days reported. This injury rate starkly contrasts with the industry’s 0.7 average for space vehicle manufacturing and remains close to levels from nearly 30 years ago.

By comparison, other SpaceX manufacturing facilities report lower TRIRs, though most still exceed industry averages:

McGregor, Texas: 2.48

Bastrop, Texas: 3.49

Hawthorne, California: 1.43

Redmond, Washington: 2.89

The overall aerospace manufacturing average TRIR in 2024 was 1.6.

Safety Concerns and Inspections

OSHA inspections over the past four years show that half of the incidents at SpaceX sites occurred at Starbase, including a partial finger amputation in 2021 and a crane collapse in 2025. Investigations by independent outlets have reported hundreds of unreported injuries and even a fatality.

Former OSHA chief of staff Debbie Berkowitz described Starbase’s TRIR as a “red flag,” indicating serious safety concerns.

Despite high injury rates, Starbase’s safety record is not automatically considered a major breach under NASA contracts. NASA, which has invested billions in SpaceX’s Starship for lunar missions, maintains close communication with the company to ensure mission safety and a healthy safety culture.

For context, competitors like United Launch Alliance and Blue Origin maintain TRIRs near 1.1, far lower than Starbase.

What The Author Thinks While SpaceX’s Starbase pushes the boundaries of space technology at a breakneck pace, the persistently high injury rates should raise alarms. Innovation and speed are critical for leadership in the space race, but not at the expense of worker safety. The data suggests that Starbase’s safety practices lag far behind industry norms, risking serious harm to its workforce. It’s essential that SpaceX invest in stronger safety protocols to protect its employees while continuing its pioneering work. Sustainable progress in space exploration demands both technological breakthroughs and a steadfast commitment to human safety.

Featured image credit: Spektrum

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.