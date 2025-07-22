DuckDuckGo Adds Option to Hide AI-Generated Images in Search Results

Privacy-focused browser DuckDuckGo is launching a new setting that allows users to filter out AI-generated images from their search results. This move comes in response to user feedback, highlighting how AI images can sometimes obstruct finding the most relevant content.

Users can access this feature by performing a search on DuckDuckGo and navigating to the Images tab. A new drop-down menu titled “AI images” will appear, offering options to “show” or “hide” AI-generated content. Additionally, users can activate the filter directly in their search settings by selecting “Hide AI-Generated Images.”

Reducing AI-Generated Content with Open-Source Blocklists

The filter uses manually curated open-source blocklists, including the “nuclear” list provided by uBlockOrigin and the uBlacklist Huge AI Blocklist. While DuckDuckGo acknowledges the filter won’t catch every AI-generated image, it promises a significant reduction in the number of such results users encounter.

The company also plans to introduce additional filters in the future, though details on these remain undisclosed.

DuckDuckGo’s promotional example features a search for a baby peacock, likely referencing last year’s controversy where Google was criticized for showing AI-generated images of baby peacocks rather than real photos in its search results.

Author’s Opinion The internet is increasingly saturated with AI-generated content that often prioritizes quantity over quality. DuckDuckGo’s introduction of an AI image filter is a timely and user-centric response to this challenge. While not perfect, such filters empower users to regain control over their search experience, distinguishing genuine content from AI “noise.” As AI tools become more prevalent, transparency and user choice will be critical to maintaining trust and relevance in online search.

Featured image credit: SlashGears

