iTalkBB Launches a Cross-Border Payment Bundle with UnionPay to Support Overseas Chinese Travelers

In 2024, iTalkBB once again introduced a new service designed specifically for North American Chinese. With the launch of the upgraded iTalkBB Prime App QR Pay feature, iTalkBB has joined forces with industry leaders UnionPay International (“UPI”) and East West Bank, Member FDIC, to offer the iTalkBB UnionPay Prepaid Card Bundle, a combination package with a U.S. checking account and virtual UnionPay prepaid card making it easier than ever for iTalkBB Prime App users to make UnionPay QR code payments when traveling in China.*

iTalkBB is a communications company, not a bank. iTalkBB Prime App and its related services are provided by iTalkBB. Banking products and services are provided by East West Bank, Member FDIC.

From April 15 through September 15, 2025 (Beijing time), qualifying purchases made in Mainland China with the iTalkBB UnionPay Prepaid Card are eligible for a combined 10 percent cash rebate. This includes a 1 percent base cash rebate through UnionPay’s SplendorPlus Program and an additional 9 percent through the UPI Summer Cash Rebate Promotion. Rebates are capped at 500 CNY per month and apply to purchase categories such as retail, travel, and transportation.*

The iTalkBB UnionPay Prepaid Card Bundle includes four major payment advantages and benefits designed to support cross-border spending with greater convenience and cost efficiency.

Users can fund their iTalkBB UnionPay Prepaid Card in U.S. dollars from their East West Bank checking account and make payments in renminbi, avoiding online currency exchange fees.*

Payments can be completed by scanning UnionPay QR codes through the digital wallet in the iTalkBB Prime App. Transactions are settled instantly using UnionPay’s real-time exchange rate.

Customers who open the iTalkBB UnionPay Prepaid Card Bundle through the Prime App are not required to make a minimum opening deposit and are not charged monthly maintenance fees on their East West Bank checking account.*

For iTalkBB UnionPay Prepaid Card purchases over 200 CNY made via a WeChat Pay or Alipay digital wallet, the standard 3 percent foreign transaction fee is waived when the Prepaid Card is linked to either platform.

Enrollment in the iTalkBB Prime App is required to apply for the iTalkBB UnionPay Prepaid Card Bundle and to access features such as the Prime App digital wallet. Additional service fees may apply for use of the Prime App and associated Prime App services. Additionally, availability of the iTalkBB UnionPay Prepaid Card Bundle may vary based on geographic location, and applications are subject to the eligibility requirements and approval of East West Bank, Member FDIC.*

Designed for your travel convenience, the iTalkBB UnionPay Prepaid Card can be used at participating UnionPay merchants located outside of the United States. Simply load or reload funds to your Prepaid Card from your qualifying East West Bank checking account through the bank’s online banking platform, and you’re ready to go. While East West Bank does not charge for online banking access, third-party data or wireless fees may apply.*

These combined features and limited-time offers highlight iTalkBB’s commitment to providing overseas Chinese travelers with practical, cost-effective cross-border payment solutions.

* Additional terms, requirements, restrictions and limitations apply. For full program details visit: https://www.italkbb.com/us/en/UnionPayCard.html