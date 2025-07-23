Guardian Planners Announces Tactical Asset Management Approach to Help Investors Navigate Market Volatility

A Different Approach to Investment Strategy

Guardian Planners, founded in 1988, is proud to announce its innovative approach to investment management: Tactical Asset Management. Unlike the conventional buy-and-hold strategy used by many advisors, Guardian Planners offers a hands-on approach designed to adjust investments based on market conditions. This method allows clients to take advantage of opportunities while minimizing risk, ensuring investments remain aligned with individual goals and market realities.

A Commitment to Risk Management

At the heart of Guardian Planners’ investment philosophy is the belief that improving returns begins with avoiding significant losses. Charles W. Johnson, the owner of Guardian Planners, shares, “We don’t just ride the bull—we prepare for the bear. By anticipating market shifts, we adjust investment strategies to protect our clients’ wealth when the markets are volatile.”

The key to the firm’s success lies in its ability to react swiftly to market fluctuations, taking advantage of rising opportunities and ensuring portfolios are safeguarded during market downturns. This proactive approach, known as Tactical Asset Management, contrasts with the more passive, long-term investment strategies commonly used in the industry.

How Tactical Asset Management Works

Tactical Asset Management employs real-time data and analysis to monitor the markets. Instead of adhering to rigid, long-term plans, Guardian Planners utilizes a dynamic model that adjusts based on shifting economic factors. Whether the market is bullish or bearish, the firm actively adjusts its clients’ asset allocations, enhancing growth potential during favorable times while shielding assets during downturns.

“By focusing on market conditions and client goals, we take a more active role in managing assets,” Johnson adds. “This hands-on approach allows us to position portfolios more effectively in any economic environment.”

Standing Out in a Competitive Market

In an industry where many advisors rely on automated computer-generated recommendations, Guardian Planners stands apart. The firm’s hands-on, tactical approach ensures clients receive personalized service and strategies that are fine-tuned for each individual’s financial situation.

“Many advisors use a buy-and-hold approach, sticking with a fixed asset allocation regardless of market conditions. We take a different path by adjusting investments actively, based on real-time market information,” says Johnson. This unique approach is central to Guardian Planners’ continued success and ability to deliver consistent results for its clients.

Why Guardian Planners?

Guardian Planners is committed to providing its clients with a strategy that balances risk and reward, using a dynamic model that adapts to economic changes. With more than three decades of experience in the industry, the firm’s reputation for personalized, hands-on service has made it a trusted partner for clients seeking to maximize their investment returns while minimizing unnecessary risks.

For more information about how Guardian Planners’ Tactical Asset Management strategy can help protect your wealth and optimize returns, visit www.GuardianPlanners.com .

About Guardian Planners

Founded in 1988, Guardian Planners is a leading investment advisory firm offering tailored wealth management solutions to individuals and families. With a focus on Tactical Asset Management, the firm aims to balance risk and reward by adjusting investment strategies based on market conditions. Guardian Planners believes that protecting clients’ investments during market downturns is key to achieving long-term financial success.

Guardian Planners 5091 Shaffer Road DuBois, PA 15801 (814) 503-8306 Securities and advisory services offered through Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, a broker/dealer and Registered Investment Advisor. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

All investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will be successful. Asset allocation cannot eliminate the risk of fluctuating prices and uncertain returns.

Media Contact

Charles W. Johnson

Owner, Guardian Planners

Email: CJohnson@GuardianPlanners.com

Website: www.GuardianPlanners.com

LinkedIn: Guardian Planners

Facebook: Guardian Planners Facebook

Google Reviews: Guardian Planners Reviews