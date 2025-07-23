DMR News

‘Kiss Cam’ Controversy Drives $7 Million in Prediction Bets on Astronomer CEO’s Removal

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jul 23, 2025

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron became the center of a viral controversy after being caught on camera hugging his human resources director, Kristin Cabot, during a kiss cam moment at a Coldplay concert on July 16. The footage quickly spread worldwide, driving millions of dollars in bets on prediction platforms about Byron’s potential resignation.

Betting Markets React Swiftly

Within a day, Kalshi showed a surge in the probability of Byron stepping down as CEO, reaching as high as 65% for a resignation this month. Polymarket reflected an even sharper rise, with odds climbing from around 30% to over 80% by Friday.

The controversy resulted in approximately $2.4 million in trading volume on Kalshi and $5.3 million on Polymarket, marking it as one of the most actively traded cultural events in recent prediction market history.

Official Resignation and Investigation

Astronomer confirmed Byron’s resignation on Saturday afternoon, ending speculation. This followed the company’s announcement on Friday that it had launched a formal investigation into the incident and had placed Byron on administrative leave.

Prediction markets have surged in popularity, especially leading up to the 2024 presidential election, serving as a real-time gauge of public sentiment on various topics. Another significant bet on Kalshi concerns whether Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will be removed this year. This particular market has seen over $2 million in trading volume amid President Donald Trump’s public criticism and threats regarding Powell’s interest rate policies.

What The Author Thinks

Prediction markets have evolved into a fascinating barometer of public opinion and speculation, blending finance with cultural events. However, their rapid growth also raises questions about the impact of real-time betting on sensitive corporate and political situations. While they can provide early signals of significant developments, the potential for fueling rumor-driven volatility cannot be ignored.

Featured image credit: Jimmy Baikovicius via Flickr

