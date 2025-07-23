Trump Media Amasses $2 Billion in Bitcoin, Boosting President’s Net Worth

Trump Media and Technology Group announced Monday that it has amassed roughly $2 billion in bitcoin and related assets, marking a significant pivot towards cryptocurrency as a core part of the company’s financial strategy. This crypto holding now makes up about two-thirds of Trump Media’s total liquid assets.

Shares of Trump Media, traded on Nasdaq under the ticker DJT, surged as much as 9% in early trading Monday, settling around a 4% gain by mid-afternoon. Donald Trump’s stake in the company is currently valued at nearly $2.3 billion.

Crypto’s Role in Trump’s Wealth and Policy

Once skeptical about digital currencies, President Trump has embraced crypto as a key area of focus during his time in office. He has taken steps including signing an executive order to create a “strategic bitcoin reserve,” appointing a “crypto czar,” and urging Congress to pass crypto-related legislation. Notably, he recently signed the bipartisan GENIUS Act into law, which provides clearer regulatory frameworks.

Trump and his family have profited further from other crypto ventures, such as World Liberty Financial—a decentralized finance platform—and the meme coin $TRUMP, launched shortly before his inauguration. Reuters estimates the Trump family has earned about $500 million from World Liberty since its September launch.

While Trump’s spokespeople argue that his assets are held in a trust managed by his son, Donald Trump Jr., critics point out that as the trust’s grantor and sole beneficiary, the president indirectly retains control over those assets.

Ethics Concerns and Corporate Transformation

Democratic lawmakers and ethics watchdogs warn that Trump’s crypto interests could lead to conflicts of interest, with the president potentially benefiting from policies he promotes.

Before assuming office, Trump placed all DJT shares into the revocable trust, which Trump Jr. manages. Since then, Trump Media has reshaped its identity around cryptocurrency and financial services, despite its initial flagship product, the Truth Social platform, failing to generate significant revenue.

The company has diversified into fintech with the launch of Truth.Fi and forged partnerships, including a deal with Crypto.com to offer cryptocurrency ETFs. In May, it raised over $2.3 billion from institutional investors to fund its bitcoin treasury.

Trump Media’s announcement came shortly after bitcoin reached an all-time high, surpassing $120,000 amid expectations that Congress will pass crypto legislation providing regulatory clarity.

“We’re rigorously implementing our publicly announced strategy and fulfilling our bitcoin treasury plan,” CEO Devin Nunes said. “These assets help ensure our Company’s financial freedom, help protect us against discrimination by financial institutions, and will create synergies with the utility token we’re planning to introduce across the Truth Social ecosphere.”

Author’s Opinion The blending of political power and cryptocurrency investment raises complex ethical questions. While embracing crypto could diversify and modernize assets, it also opens the door to potential conflicts of interest and regulatory challenges. Transparency and oversight are crucial to ensure that policies are shaped in the public interest, not personal financial gain.

Featured image credit: OPB

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.