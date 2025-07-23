Heart Space Health Inc. Announces Major Expansion as Within Center Moves to AWKN Ranch, A Sanctuary for Psychedelic Healing in Texas

Austin, TX – July 18, 2025 – Heart Space Health Inc., the parent company behind Within Center, a pioneer in ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and psychedelic mental health care, is proud to announce the expansion of its flagship program to AWKN Ranch, a purpose-built, 12-acre healing retreat located just outside Austin, Texas.

This move marks a major milestone in the company’s mission to redefine mental health through legal psychedelic therapies. Within Center now operates from an eight-bedroom inpatient retreat facility nestled within AWKN Ranch, a natural sanctuary dedicated to deep healing, spiritual awakening, and trauma recovery.

Rooted in Community and Shared Vision

This expansion was made possible by a grassroots effort that brought together a powerful alliance of supporters, including Navy SEALs, veterans, police officers, first responders, doctors, healers, professors, and members of the plant medicine community, who collectively raised over $1.1 million in capital. The initiative emerged from a shared belief in the future of psychedelic-assisted healing and a vision to build a new paradigm for care.

“What makes this special is not just the facility but it’s the people,” said William Naylor, Founder of Within Center. “Several of us came together as friends and collaborators in the plant medicine healing space and asked: how can we create a permanent home for this work, one that integrates community, safety, nature, and science? That’s how Within was born.”

A Natural Evolution for Within Center

Originally launched in 2020, Within Center began with a hybrid model of outpatient therapy and retreat-based care. With growing demand and a successful 2021 funding round, the team scaled services, refined clinical protocols, and laid the groundwork for a dedicated residential facility.

Now, that vision has materialized at AWKN Ranch, where Within Center continues its mission in a fully immersive environment designed to help clients reset their nervous systems and reconnect to purpose, presence, and possibility.

Current Offerings and What’s Next

Within Center currently operates as a cash-pay facility with affordable rates, while actively working toward state licensure to accept insurance – a move that will increase accessibility and align with Texas’s evolving mental health landscape.

Multi-day retreats at AWKN Ranch include:

Ketamine-assisted psychotherapy

Group integration and trauma processing

Yoga, breathwork, and somatic practices

Nature immersion and meditation

Cold plunges, saunas, and wellness studio, and more

Farm-to-table meals and post-retreat coaching

The ranch also features a private pool, a community lodge, temple space, a pickleball court, yoga studio, hammock garden, fire pits, every element designed to support safe, transformational healing.

Texas Takes the Lead in Psychedelic Medicine

The expansion coincides with historic legislation in Texas. In June 2025, Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 2308, allocating $50 million in public funds toward clinical psychedelic research, including the study of ibogaine for addiction and PTSD.

While Within Center does not currently utilize ibogaine, this move reflects growing momentum for psychedelic-assisted care in the state.

“Texas is leading the way and that affirms everything we’ve been working for,” said Naylor. “We’re proud to be part of this shift, bringing legal, compassionate, and effective mental health care to more people through this new model.”

ABOUT HEART SPACE HEALTH INC. & WITHIN CENTER

Parent Company: Heart Space Health Inc.

Founded: 2020

Funding Raised: $1.6 million

Location: AWKN Ranch, Austin, TX

Services: Ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, psychedelic inpatient retreats, psychedelic outpatient , trauma-informed care, integration support, and a membership community at AWKN Ranch

Website: https://within.center/

Website: https://awknranch.com

Media Contact:

William David Naylor

Founder, Within Center

512-515-9434

william@within.center