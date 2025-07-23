DMR News

Figma Aims to Raise Nearly $1 Billion as IPO Roadshow Begins

Yasmeeta Oon

Jul 23, 2025

Figma Aims to Raise Nearly $1 Billion as IPO Roadshow Begins

Enterprise design startup Figma has officially entered the next phase of its public offering journey. On Monday, the company announced it is kicking off its IPO roadshow, signaling a significant milestone toward going public.

Figma plans to offer more than 36 million shares of Class A stock, expected to be priced between $25 and $28 per share. This offering comprises a mix of primary and secondary shares and is projected to raise approximately $1 billion. The company aims to price its shares during the week of July 28.

Valuation and Background

If shares price in the midpoint of the expected range, Figma would achieve a market valuation near $15.9 billion, according to Renaissance Capital. This valuation sits below the $20 billion acquisition offer Adobe made in September 2022, but above Figma’s most recent private valuation of $12.5 billion, per PitchBook data.

Figma first filed its intention to go public in April 2025. The startup was founded in 2012 by Dylan Field and Evan Wallace and has raised more than $740 million in venture capital from prominent firms such as Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, and Sequoia Capital.

What The Author Thinks

The upcoming Figma IPO will be a crucial test for market enthusiasm around design-focused technology companies. While the valuation reflects strong growth and investor confidence, it also signals tempered expectations compared to earlier acquisition offers. As remote work and digital collaboration continue to shape enterprise software demand, Figma’s success could open doors for more specialized SaaS companies to attract public investment.

Featured image credit: Jonathan Borba via Pexels

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

