a Multi-Generational Oceanfront Property Coming Soon to Historic Kittery, Maine

This unique oceanfront estate combines privacy, historical allure, and modern living amenities, set against the backdrop of Maine’s oldest incorporated town. Situated on 22.7 acres of prime coastal land, the property features 1,136 feet of private beach and a beautifully designed 4,900-square-foot house.

The residence includes three fireplaces, 3.5 bathrooms, and the flexibility of three to four bedrooms, all accessed by a secluded private road. The house is complemented by a 16-acre conservation easement to ensure tranquility, while five acres are zoned for new construction or renovations. Alongside the main property, a neighboring boathouse presents an exciting opportunity for restoration, perfect for storage or transformation into a guest house.

Located in Kittery, a town dating back to 1647 with a rich maritime heritage and a vibrant cultural scene, this estate offers much more than its remarkable natural beauty. Future residents will find themselves surrounded by historic landmarks, scenic seaside views, and an abundance of modern conveniences, from shopping centers and celebrated dining options to cultural events and excellent schools. This property is an ideal destination for families seeking a strong sense of community and the timeless elegance of New England life.

Located in Kittery, a town dating back to 1647 with a rich maritime heritage and a vibrant cultural scene, this estate offers much more than its remarkable natural beauty. Future residents will find themselves surrounded by historic landmarks, scenic seaside views, and an abundance of modern conveniences, from shopping centers and celebrated dining options to cultural events and excellent schools. This property is an ideal destination for families seeking a strong sense of community and the timeless elegance of New England life.

Kittery is not only cherished for its waterfront living but also for its unmatched convenience. The property offers easy access to major highways and is a short drive from New Hampshire, ensuring seamless connectivity while maintaining the peaceful ambiance of a coastal retreat.

This estate has been designed with the flexibility to adapt to any family’s needs. Whether you envision quiet mornings strolling a private beach, afternoons exploring historic forts, or evenings savoring local seafood, this property offers an unmatched lifestyle in one of Maine’s most sought-after towns.

