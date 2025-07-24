Rev. Connie Marie Hackshaw-Peters Announces Laba Jou by Connie Marie LLC: A New Era of Soul-Led Leadership and Corporate Wellness

A Visionary Approach to Leadership and Wellness

Rev. Connie Marie Hackshaw-Peters, a transformational Reiki Master, Ordained Metaphysical Minister, and Life Purpose Coach, and Holistic Wellness Consultant is proud to announce the launch of Laba Jou by Connie Marie LLC, an integrative, soul-shifting platform designed to help individuals and businesses realign with their highest potential through soul-led leadership and holistic wellness practices.

With a robust background that spans both corporate environments and the metaphysical realm, Rev. Connie brings a unique perspective to leadership and personal development. Her mission is to create workplaces and lives that are not only productive but also purpose-driven, balanced, and deeply connected to a sense of personal and collective healing.

Transforming Corporate Culture with Soul-Led Leadership

Having spent years working in human resources and learning & development, Rev. Connie recognized the negative impact that burnout, stress, and disconnection have on employees and organizational performance. This firsthand experience within traditional corporate environments sparked her desire to transform the workplace into a space that fosters healing, rather than harm. With over 25 years of combined experience her work champions a soul-aligned form of leadership, which emphasizes energy alignment, emotional intelligence, and human dignity.

As a Corporate Wellness Strategist, Rev. Connie works with organizations to integrate Reiki, breathwork, and emotional wellness training, creating resilient and conscious cultures. She is also pioneering efforts to bring leadership resets into the boardroom, helping companies recalibrate from the inside out and cultivate thriving, conscious teams.

The Soul Reiki Reset & Alignment: A Journey to Emotional Clarity

One of the core offerings of Laba Jou by Connie Marie LLC is the Soul Reiki Reset & Alignment, a powerful 3-session energy healing journey designed to support emotional release, clarity, and spiritual recalibration. This offering, among others, aims to provide individuals with the tools needed to realign their energy, heal from past traumas, and step into a new phase of clarity and abundance.

Legacy Rebirth and Ancestral Healing: Healing Generational Trauma

Rev. Connie’s work extends beyond individual healing to include profound ancestral and generational healing. The Legacy Rebirth / Ancestral Healing process focuses on healing generational trauma and reclaiming one’s lineage. This sacred practice empowers individuals to transform their personal legacy and make lasting changes for future generations. With deep expertise in ancestral healing, Rev. Connie facilitates a unique space for clients to release the burdens passed down through generations and step into their power.

Personalized Coaching with The Reclaim Your Birthright Mentorship

For those seeking a more intimate and transformative experience, Rev. Connie offers The Reclaim Your Birthright Mentorship, a high-touch, personalized coaching container. This mentorship merges energy work, metaphysical science, and soul-aligned strategy, creating a space for deep transformation. Clients embark on a journey of self-discovery and healing, with tailored guidance to overcome energetic blocks, restore balance, and unlock their true potential.

A Commitment to Bridging Science and Spirituality

Currently pursuing a PhD in Ancestral Healing, Rev. Connie’s research bridges metaphysical wisdom with scientific insight, providing a deeper understanding of how unresolved generational patterns impact personal growth, leadership, and culture. Her academic journey, coupled with a Master’s degree specializing in the Mind-Body Connection to Healing, allows her to integrate scientific and spiritual principles to guide clients through holistic transformations.

Making Healing Accessible Globally

Rev. Connie’s vision for Laba Jou by Connie Marie LLC is to make healing work accessible on a global scale. Through courses, books, workplace programs, and energy-based leadership tools, she is committed to awakening the inner healer and conscious leader in people worldwide. Whether guiding a visionary leader through an intuitive Reiki session or facilitating a breathwork practice for a team, Rev. Connie’s mission is to help shape a future where success is measured not just by profit, but by purpose, presence, and peace.

About Laba Jou by Connie Marie LLC

Laba Jou by Connie Marie LLC is a transformative wellness and leadership consultancy led by Rev. Connie Marie Hackshaw-Peters. The company offers a range of services, including energy healing, leadership coaching, corporate wellness programs, and ancestral healing, all designed to support individuals and businesses in realigning with their highest potential. Rev. Connie’s mission is to usher in a new era of soul-aligned leadership and wellness that fosters balance, connection, and purpose in every aspect of life and work.

Media Contact:

Rev. Connie Marie Hackshaw-Peters

Laba Jou by Connie Marie LLC

Reiki Master/Healer

Email: bookings@labajouhealing.com

Website

LinkedIn

Instagram