HYKLE Announces Global Expansion with New Warehouses in USA, UK, and Canada

HYKLE: A Commitment to Quality and Performance

Founded in 2020 by Desislav (Deso) and Anelia, HYKLE is the result of a shared passion for outdoor activities and performance gear. The company combines Anelia’s expertise as a physiotherapist and kinesitherapist with Deso’s product design and development skills. Together, they have created a brand that is dedicated to offering innovative and functional solutions for active individuals.

HYKLE’s flagship product, the Impact Pro insoles, was developed to address foot pain and provide long-term support. These insoles have proven especially beneficial for runners, hikers, and individuals suffering from conditions like plantar fasciitis. With a remarkable 98.8% success rate, the Impact Pro insoles have quickly gained a loyal following and become a go-to solution for foot pain relief among active individuals.

The Growth of HYKLE: Expanding Across the Globe

Since its establishment, HYKLE has experienced rapid growth. The company’s expansion into international markets began in 2024, with the opening of its first warehouse in the United States. This move was made to provide faster delivery times and improve customer service for its American customers.

In 2025, HYKLE took further steps to solidify its global footprint by introducing additional warehouses in the UK, Canada, and Australia. This expansion has enabled the company to enhance its local delivery capabilities and provide more effective service to international customers.

Alongside the expansion, HYKLE has grown its product line, offering over 20 solutions specifically designed for active individuals. Each product is crafted with the utmost care, using the best materials and subjected to extensive testing to ensure it meets the needs of athletes, outdoor enthusiasts, and people dealing with various physical challenges.

Award-Winning Recognition: Best Plantar Fasciitis Insoles in the USA for 2025

HYKLE is proud to announce its receipt of the prestigious Best Plantar Fasciitis Insoles in the USA for 2025 award, presented by Evergreen Awards. This recognition highlights HYKLE’s dedication to developing high-quality products that alleviate discomfort related to plantar fasciitis, a common condition affecting many active individuals.

The company’s flagship product, the Impact Pro insoles, has received widespread acclaim for its comfort and support. Developed by Anelia, a physiotherapist, the insoles have become a trusted solution for individuals dealing with foot pain. Through extensive testing and positive user feedback, the Impact Pro insoles have proven to be an effective remedy for plantar fasciitis, making them a top choice among athletes, hikers, and anyone in need of reliable foot support.

Product Innovation and Testing: What Sets HYKLE Apart

HYKLE distinguishes itself from competitors through its in-house product design and testing approach. While many brands rely on private labeling, HYKLE takes a hands-on approach to product development, ensuring every item undergoes thorough testing for effectiveness, durability, and performance.

The Impact Pro insoles, for instance, underwent rigorous testing with real customers who collectively put the product through over 150,000 miles of use. This level of testing ensures that HYKLE’s products meet the highest standards of quality and performance. Additionally, the company offers a 1-year guarantee and a 90-day test and return policy on all products, including used items—an uncommon offering in the industry.

“We are committed to creating high-quality products that help people stay active and pain-free,” said Desislav Kuzmanov, CEO of HYKLE. “We test our products extensively because we believe in their effectiveness, and we want to provide our customers with the best possible experience.”

The HYKLE Difference: A Brand Built by Active Individuals

HYKLE is not just a brand; it is a community of active individuals who understand the importance of quality gear. The company’s team uses its own products and tests them in real-world conditions. Many team members participate in Sky Marathons and ultra trail running events, using HYKLE products to optimize their performance.

This hands-on approach to product development ensures that HYKLE’s products are not only designed for active individuals but are also tested and refined by those who truly understand the needs of their target audience. By drawing from personal experiences and continuous feedback, HYKLE ensures that its products are always up to the task.

Trademark Protection and Brand Integrity

HYKLE is a registered trademark in both the United States and the European Union, with pending registrations in the UK, Canada, and Australia. This level of trademark protection ensures that customers receive only authentic HYKLE products, which are built to the company’s high standards.

The company’s commitment to protecting its intellectual property and maintaining brand integrity guarantees that customers can trust the quality and authenticity of every product they purchase.

About HYKLE

HYKLE is an innovative brand that designs and manufactures high-performance products for active individuals. Founded in 2020 by Desislav (Deso) and Anelia, HYKLE has quickly established itself as a leader in the active lifestyle market. Known for its commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and product innovation, HYKLE’s product line includes solutions for runners, hikers, and anyone with an active lifestyle. The company’s ongoing global expansion reflects its dedication to providing high-quality products to customers around the world.

