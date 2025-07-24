ScalaHosting To Power California State University, Sacramento with Secure, Scalable, and High-Performance Cloud Infrastructure in New Partnership

ScalaHosting , a global leader in managed cloud VPS hosting solutions, is proud to announce a multifaceted strategic partnership with California State University, Sacramento (Sac State), one of the largest public universities in California and a recognized leader in academic excellence and innovation. Through this alliance, ScalaHosting will integrate its scalable, secure cloud hosting solutions across CSUS’s digital services ecosystem to strengthen its cybersecurity and enhance the performance and reliability of its infrastructure.

With growing demand for educational institutions to provide always-on access to online platforms, CSUS is demonstrating its forward-thinking approach to digital infrastructure through this partnership. As one of the most respected institutions in the California State University system, the university plays a pivotal role in shaping the academic and digital experiences of thousands of learners each year. This decision to move to ScalaHosting marks a significant milestone, reinforcing the institution’s dedication to delivering web hosting solutions that meet the high standards and expectations of enterprise-level organizations and public institutions. At the same time, this move underscores the university’s commitment to security, performance, and long-term scalability as it supports its thousands of students, faculty, and staff.

ScalaHosting brings to this partnership its enterprise-grade reliability, ironclad security, lighting fast servers, 24/7 support, and managed VPS cloud hosting. The cloud solutions provider also offers access to cutting-edge tools like Spanel, a control panel designed to reduce complexity and boost control, enabling institutions to streamline their server management without sacrificing flexibility or compliance. In accordance with the partnership, CSUS has initiated the migration of its key websites, including its Moodle LMS websites, to ScalaHosting’s cutting-edge Cloud VPS platform.

Chris Rusev, the CEO and co-founder of ScalaHosting and Spanel.io , expressed his excitement about this partnership, calling it an opportunity for ScalaHosting to flex its cloud hosting and management capabilities and demonstrate how educational institutions can future-proof their digital transformation with next-generation hosting solutions. “We are excited and honored to support CSUS in its mission to provide secure, scalable, and high-availability services for its learners, staff and faculty. CSUS’s trust in us reaffirms our ability to accelerate digital transformation for higher learning by helping institutions manage their key digital resources that support course delivery and academic operations.”

This strategic partnership also highlights ScalaHosting’s commitment to delivering high-performance hosting environments tailored to various sectors, including education, government, and enterprise. California State University, Sacramento, joins a growing list of organizations turning to ScalaHosting to upgrade their cybersecurity and digital infrastructure with managed cloud hosting .

About ScalaHosting:

ScalaHosting is a U.S.-based cloud solutions provider trusted by over 1,000,000 websites worldwide. With a focus on innovation, security, and service, ScalaHosting offers fully managed cloud VPS, dedicated servers, and cutting-edge tools like SPanel, the next-generation web hosting control panel.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalahosting.com/ .