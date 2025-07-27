DMR News

YouTube’s Ad Revenue Climbs Toward Nearly $10 Billion

ByHilary Ong

Jul 27, 2025

YouTube continues to lead the streaming market, reporting a 13% year-over-year increase in advertising revenue, according to Alphabet’s second-quarter earnings released Wednesday. The platform’s ad revenue reached $9.8 billion, up from $8.7 billion in the same period last year.

This figure slightly surpassed analyst expectations, which forecasted around $9.6 billion for Q2.

YouTube has increasingly captured a significant share of television ad dollars, boosted by its growing popularity on TV screens. Nielsen data shows YouTube held the largest share of TV viewing for three consecutive months, accounting for 12.4% of total audience time spent watching television.

Rising Competition from Streaming Rivals

Rivals such as HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video have responded by expanding their advertising efforts to drive growth. Netflix is emerging as a notable competitor, with plans to double its advertising revenue within the year. While Netflix has not publicly disclosed its ad revenue, an analyst from Madison & Wall estimates it to be approximately $3 billion.

Alphabet reported robust financial results overall, with total revenue reaching $96.4 billion in Q2—a 13% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

Author’s Opinion

YouTube’s continued ad revenue growth underscores its dominant position in streaming, but rising competition from platforms like Netflix indicates that the landscape is rapidly evolving. The push by rivals to increase ad offerings reflects how critical advertising has become to streaming services’ revenue models. YouTube’s challenge will be maintaining its lead by innovating ad formats and user engagement without compromising viewer experience.

Featured image credit: Public Domain Pictures

Hilary Ong

