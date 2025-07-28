Alibaba to Launch AI-Powered Glasses as a Chinese Competitor to Meta

Alibaba on Monday revealed its first smart glasses, the Quark AI Glasses, powered by the company’s own artificial intelligence models. The device marks Alibaba’s initial entry into wearable hardware and is set to launch in China by the end of 2025.

Cutting-Edge AI Hardware and Features

The glasses leverage Alibaba’s Qwen large language model and its advanced AI assistant, Quark, which was recently updated and is currently available as an app in China. By integrating hardware with its AI software, Alibaba aims to expand the accessibility of Quark beyond mobile devices.

The Quark AI Glasses offer a range of features including hands-free calling, music streaming, real-time language translation, and meeting transcription. They also incorporate a built-in camera for enhanced functionality.

Competing in the Wearable Tech Space

Alibaba’s entry into smart glasses positions it against competitors like Meta, whose glasses were co-designed with Ray-Ban, and Chinese electronics firm Xiaomi, which also launched AI-enabled glasses this year.

With a broad ecosystem in China, Alibaba plans to integrate its glasses with its existing services. Users will be able to access navigation features, pay via the widely-used Alipay system run by Alibaba’s affiliate Ant Group, and compare prices on Taobao, Alibaba’s leading e-commerce platform.

Alibaba has not yet shared pricing or detailed technical specifications for the Quark AI Glasses. Further information is expected closer to the device’s release.

Author’s Opinion Alibaba’s launch of the Quark AI Glasses is a significant move signaling that AI-powered wearables are the next battleground for tech giants. While the integration with Alibaba’s expansive digital ecosystem offers strong potential, success will depend heavily on user experience, affordability, and privacy safeguards. The challenge will be to differentiate in a growing, competitive market and convince consumers to adopt smart glasses as a daily essential, rather than a novelty.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

