Securafy Launches Industry-First 90-Day Free IT and Cybersecurity Trial for U.S. Businesses

Securafy Inc., a veteran-led Managed Security Services Provider based in Ohio, has launched an unprecedented 90-day free trial program aimed at addressing a long-standing frustration among U.S. businesses: the lack of transparency and accountability in outsourced IT services. With no hidden fees, no onboarding costs, and a structured opt-out guarantee, this initiative is the first of its kind in the industry.

“In an industry full of overpromises and reactive support, we’re challenging the model,” said Randy Hall, CEO and Founder of Securafy. “We believe businesses shouldn’t have to gamble to find out whether an IT provider can actually deliver. This trial flips the risk: it’s on us, not them.”

The program is open to qualified U.S.-based organizations with ten or more active endpoints and provides access to the exact same stack of services delivered to Securafy’s paying clients. These include 24/7 remote help desk support, cybersecurity monitoring, compliance readiness reviews, and a real-time dashboard for asset visibility and documentation.

But what sets the offer apart is not just the breadth of coverage, it’s the structure behind it. To activate the free trial, businesses execute a standard service agreement, held in escrow unless they choose to continue after the trial ends. No payment method is collected, and clients can cancel at any time within the 90-day window without fees, penalties, or pushback.

“We’ve structured this so the business is always in control,” said Hall. “If a client doesn’t feel our support is proactive, fast, and accountable, they walk away, no strings attached.”

An Answer to Industry-Wide Fatigue

Securafy’s campaign responds to a trend familiar to many mid-sized organizations: fragmented support, recurring outages, unresolved tickets, and opaque billing. According to Hall, too many MSPs rely on long-term contracts and onboarding fees to lock clients in—regardless of performance.

“Most MSPs make it hard to leave, even if they don’t deliver. We think that’s backwards. You shouldn’t have to pay to figure out if someone’s worth keeping.”

Beyond Break-Fix: Strategic IT for Modern Businesses

The 90-day trial is not limited to technical support, it’s a comprehensive engagement built to align IT with business strategy. During the trial, clients receive a full network and cybersecurity risk assessment, tailored compliance readiness reviews (including HIPAA, SOX, FTC Safeguards Rule, and ABA), and access to Securafy’s proprietary Client Service Automation (CSA) platform.

“Accountability is built into everything we do,” said Hall. “We’re not just preventing issues, we’re showing clients the evidence in real time.”

The CSA gives clients real-time visibility into their infrastructure, asset health, compliance posture, open support tickets, and service history. It also houses an integrated Learning Management System (LMS) with more than 230 training modules, spanning Microsoft Office applications, compliance, cybersecurity awareness, and business operations, available on demand for staff.

Unique in the Market: No Other Offer Like It

To date, Securafy is the only MSSP in the U.S. offering a 90-day free trial with full-service parity, followed by an additional 90-day satisfaction guarantee. If a client continues with paid services and decides to cancel within the first 90 days of billing, they may do so without incurring early termination penalties.

Businesses entering 48- or 60-month agreements may also qualify for Securafy’s optional Technology Rider, a hardware refresh program in which Securafy replaces eligible desktops and laptops during the contract term at no cost, including installation and deployment.

“It’s not just about performance, it’s about predictability,” Hall said. “Our clients don’t get surprised by invoices, blind spots, or service delays. That’s a different kind of partnership.”

Strict Eligibility, Limited Availability

To ensure quality delivery, the offer is limited to five new trial clients per month. It is available only to businesses with ten or more active endpoints, based in the continental U.S., and is especially suited for companies in highly regulated or operationally intensive sectors. These include:

Manufacturing and Industrial

Legal and Law Firms

Accounting and Financial Services

Country Clubs and Recreational Facilities

Current or former Securafy clients (within the past 12 months) are not eligible. On-site support is not included in the trial but may be arranged separately. “Our average response time is under four minutes,” said Hall. “And we’ve blocked over 41 million threats. That’s not luck. It’s systems. And now, any business can try it free.”

There are no onboarding fees, no credit card requirements, and no long-term commitment required to start.

A Blueprint for a More Transparent IT Industry

Securafy’s campaign arrives as more businesses seek to modernize infrastructure, protect sensitive data, and navigate complex compliance requirements without ballooning costs or hidden vendor dependencies. While the broader industry continues to rely on sales-heavy pipelines, Securafy is betting on earned trust and technical follow-through.

“Technology is now mission-critical in every industry,” Hall said. “If your IT provider is slow, reactive, or confusing, that’s not a vendor problem. It’s a business risk. We’re here to eliminate that risk, not just during the trial, but long after.”

Interested organizations can learn more or apply at: https://www.securafy.com/startfree