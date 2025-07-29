fatjoe, one of the world’s leading and most innovative link-building specialists, has proudly announced the launch of its new ‘Brand Mentions’ service for marketers, agencies, and SEO teams around the globe.

Boosting brand visibility with an AI SEO-friendly strategy

As a link-building specialist that has helped brands boost online visibility for over a decade, fatjoe has consistently proven its ability to evolve alongside the changing SEO landscape. In 2025, dominating AI SEO to appear on LLM knowledge bases and other AI-powered SERPs has become the priority. The company’s new “Brand Mentions” services help brands achieve that goal.

The new service sets out to boost brand visibility and authority through high-quality content that resonates with human users while simultaneously targeting LLM knowledge bases.

Brand mentions can occur courtesy of either listicle articles or review articles. Either way, fatjoe delivers quality content that puts the client’s company front and centre. Moreover, content is published on high-domain-rating (DR) websites for maximum impact.

All listicles and reviews are written by fatjoe’s dedicated team of professional human writers, enabling them to control brand narratives with USPs and context wrapping. While content is produced with AI SEO in mind, the company’s writers actively produce articles that users want to read with the goal of turning brand visibility into genuine leads.

The agency’s new service is available in three simple packages. They are;

Basic – 5 brand mentions for £1,600.

Pro – 10 brand mentions for £3,000.

Ultimate – 20 brand mentions for £5,600.

Every campaign places links on websites with Domain Ratings of 30+ while the contextual content is designed to actively help AI SEO tactics. Campaigns can additionally focus on listicles, reviews, or a combination of both.

Brand mention campaigns can also integrate with fatjoe’s other services ranging from link building to press releases.

In addition to providing relevant content that actively influences search engine visibility, fatjoe is committed to quick turnaround, enabling businesses to see the benefits of the services far sooner. Clients can also request revisions on the rare occasions that this is required.

The company has already tested its new service, helping several of its loyal clients see the benefits of targeting AI SEO traffic. Following its immediate success, the packages are now available to all clients with immediate effect.

About fatjoe

Launched in 2012, fatjoe is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced link building, digital PR, SEO, content creation, design and video services. The innovative company works with over 40,000 agencies globally, delivering high-quality content to boost brand awareness on behalf of clients from every possible industry.

For more information, please visit www.fatjoe.com .