Teethos Prepares to Launch Functional Oral Care Line that Goes Beyond Clean

A Smarter Spin on Traditional Oral Care

Teethos breaks away from the conventional oral care aisle by treating oral health as a key pillar of whole-body wellness. Unlike most brands that focus on whitening and freshening, Teethos goes deeper—using functional, science-backed ingredients that actively support the mouth’s microbiome, strengthen enamel, and nourish gum health. With clean formulations, eco-conscious packaging, and a deep commitment to transparency, Teethos isn’t just another “natural” brand—it’s a new standard in functional oral care.

It’s what the brand calls a “smarter spin” on traditional routines—supporting not just a beautiful smile, but a healthier body.

A Mission Born at Home

Teethos was born out of the frustration of parents Stephanie and Kevin Hartz, who struggled to find oral care products that were both clean and effective. When they discovered that their child’s dermatitis was triggered by chemicals and preservatives in common everyday products, they began creating their own alternatives at home. What started as a kitchen experiment soon blossomed into Teethos—a brand dedicated to offering families safe, effective oral care with no compromises.

“We wanted to create something families could rely on—something that works without compromising on ingredients,” says Stephanie Hartz. “Oral health is a critical part of overall health, and it’s time the products we use every day reflect that.” This commitment to clean, non-toxic ingredients allows families to trust their oral care routines while safeguarding their health.

Introducing the Flagship Line

Launching with its flagship toothpowders, Teethos sets a new standard for oral care featuring purposeful ingredients like upcycled eggshell-derived nano-hydroxyapatite to help remineralize enamel, inulin (prebiotic) to support a balanced oral microbiome, and citrulline—an amino acid that promotes healthy blood flow to gums and tissues. Each formula is designed to deliver real, science-backed results without the need for artificial flavors, synthetic foaming agents, or unnecessary fillers.

From its minimal ingredient list to its powerful functional benefits, Teethos’ toothpowder reflects a modern approach to oral care—one that’s rooted in science, clean-label values, and a deep respect for what your body truly needs.

Looking Toward the Future

In addition to its flagship toothpowders, Teethos is expanding into new formats with a functional oral spray designed to support gum health, hydration, and overall oral health—on-the-go. This innovative spray offers a quick, effective way to care for your mouth throughout the day, especially in moments when brushing isn’t possible, like during travel, work, or after meals.

Formulated with functional ingredients like citrulline to promote healthy gum circulation, betaine for hydration, and prebiotics to nourish the oral microbiome, this multitasking mist helps maintain a balanced, healthy mouth between brushings. It’s especially beneficial for those dealing with dry mouth, gum sensitivity, or simply looking for a fresh boost without harsh alcohol or synthetic ingredients.

Set to launch in the coming months, the oral spray reflects Teethos’ mission to make oral wellness more accessible, holistic, and aligned with modern lifestyles. It complements the brand’s toothpowder and represents the next step in building a complete, science-backed system for everyday oral care.

About Teethos

Teethos is a science-forward oral care brand dedicated to clean, functional, and sustainable products that support oral and overall health. Every formula is lab-tested, minimalist, and made with ingredients that serve a purpose—for people and for the planet.

Media Contact

Stephanie and Kevin Hartz

Founders, Teethos

Website: www.teethos.co

Email: info@teethos.co

Instagram

Facebook