Liberty Bell Therapy Launches Groundbreaking Mental Health Practice in Alexandria

Liberty Bell Therapy Introduces Revolutionary Approach to Mental Health Care in Alexandria

Liberty Bell Therapy, a new mental health practice, opened its doors on February 12, 2025, offering a combination of traditional and innovative therapies for individuals, couples, and families. Located in Alexandria, Virginia, the practice is founded by Victoria Madden, an experienced psychotherapist with over 14 years of clinical expertise. Liberty Bell Therapy is setting a new standard in the mental health field by focusing on individualized care and treatment that breaks free from the limitations of conventional therapy models.

Madden’s new practice aims to provide more than just basic therapeutic services. Drawing inspiration from the symbolic Liberty Bell, the practice represents a commitment to liberating individuals from the emotional and psychological barriers that can hold them back. The Liberty Bell, with its crack and enduring legacy, embodies the idea that personal struggles are not weaknesses but part of the journey toward healing. At Liberty Bell Therapy, each treatment plan is designed to foster long-term personal freedom and transformation.

A Commitment to Innovation and Client-Centered Care

Liberty Bell Therapy stands out in the crowded mental health space by incorporating groundbreaking therapies such as Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) and Intensive Short-Term Dynamic Psychotherapy (ISTDP), alongside more traditional approaches like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT). This fusion of new and established therapeutic methods is aimed at delivering deeper, lasting results for clients who have found little relief in traditional therapy settings.

Victoria Madden, who holds both a Master’s and Education Specialist degree in Counseling from the University of Florida, believes that therapy should not just focus on coping with mental health struggles but on achieving real, transformative change. Her expertise spans a range of settings, from inpatient detox and residential care to outpatient and aftercare services.

“For those who have struggled with traditional therapy, we offer something different,” said Madden. “Our approach involves not only addressing the immediate concerns but also helping clients uncover the underlying emotional patterns that keep them stuck. We aim to create lasting, sustainable change.”

Liberty Bell Therapy is especially committed to addressing complex cases, including those involving trauma, chronic mental illness, parent-child struggles, and relational issues. The practice’s innovative approach has already begun making waves in the community, attracting individuals and families seeking a new direction in mental health care.

Serving the Unique Needs of Families and Children

One of the key offerings at Liberty Bell Therapy is its focus on family systems, particularly through Parent-Child Interaction Therapy (PCIT). As a Certified Parent-Child Interaction Therapist, Madden guides parents in establishing healthy and effective parenting techniques, while strengthening the bond between parent and child. This evidence-based approach has been proven to help children with behavioral and emotional challenges, providing parents with the tools they need to foster a nurturing and structured home environment.

Additionally, Madden is a Nationally Certified Custody Evaluator and Parent Coordinator, bringing her expertise into high-conflict family situations, such as divorce and custody battles. Her services in this area help families navigate legal challenges while maintaining emotional well-being. Liberty Bell Therapy’s multifaceted approach ensures that families receive comprehensive support throughout difficult transitions.

Rewriting the Narrative of Mental Health Treatment

Liberty Bell Therapy is committed to redefining how mental health treatment is approached. Unlike conventional therapy models that often focus on symptom management, Liberty Bell Therapy aims for deeper, more enduring change. By integrating advanced therapeutic techniques with an unwavering focus on individual needs, the practice offers clients a new way forward—free from the constraints that have historically limited their healing.

With a focus on long-term results, Liberty Bell Therapy’s personalized treatment plans are designed to help clients achieve emotional resilience and well-being. Whether dealing with depression, anxiety, relationship issues, or trauma, the practice offers a space where individuals can not only heal but grow into their fullest potential.

About Liberty Bell Therapy, PLLC

Liberty Bell Therapy, founded by Victoria Madden, is a private psychotherapy practice based in Alexandria, Virginia. The practice offers a broad range of mental health services, including Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy, Intensive Short-Term Dynamic Psychotherapy, Parent-Child Interaction Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, and expert services such as custody evaluations and parent coordination. Liberty Bell Therapy is committed to offering personalized, client-centered care that combines innovative treatments with traditional approaches to deliver lasting transformation for those struggling with mental health challenges.

Media Contact

Victoria Madden

Owner and Psychotherapist

Email: madden@libertybelltherapy.com

Website Instagram Facebook