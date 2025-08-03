DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Business Europe Latest Newsbreak Technology

Tesla Stops Accepting Orders for Model S and X in Europe

ByHilary Ong

Aug 3, 2025

Tesla Stops Accepting Orders for Model S and X in Europe

Tesla has quietly stopped accepting new orders for its Model S and Model X luxury electric vehicles across Europe. After reviewing Tesla’s European websites—including Italy, Germany, France, Spain, and Croatia—it appears that only inventory vehicles for these models are available. In contrast, the Model 3 and Model Y remain fully configurable and orderable across these markets.

While new custom orders have been paused, buyers can still select from preconfigured Model S and Model X cars. Multiple markets show several available inventory options, indicating that these vehicles are not entirely off the shelves.

Decline in Deliveries and Recent Price Increases

This move follows a recent quarter in which Tesla delivered only 10,394 units of its “other” models category, which includes Model S, Model X, and Cybertruck—nearly a 50% drop compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the Model S and X received modest refreshes recently, accompanied by a $5,000 price increase for each model.

The suspension could be temporary. Tesla previously halted Model S and X orders for the first seven months of 2022 after a prior refresh. Supply constraints may be at play; for example, wait times for the Model S stand at two months even in California, where it is manufactured. Alternatively, this pause might signal the approaching end for Tesla’s luxury EVs in select regions.

Author’s Opinion

The order pause for Model S and X in Europe likely reflects Tesla’s strategic shift toward higher-volume, more affordable models like the Model 3 and Model Y. Luxury EVs have a narrower market, and Tesla may be focusing resources where demand is strongest. While the Model S and X have been flagship vehicles, the future of Tesla’s lineup might emphasize accessibility and scale over luxury—at least for now.

Featured image credit: Jztnsk via GoodFon

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

UK Regulator Finds Microsoft and Amazon Are Hindering Cloud Competition
Aug 3, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Trump’s Tariffs May Impact India’s Growth and Export Potential
Aug 3, 2025 Dayne Lee
Help For Men Launches Private Global Brotherhood Supporting Men Facing Relationship Crisis, Divorce, and Identity Struggles
Aug 3, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801