Emela Brace Nomolos Receives 2025 Best Legacy Award in Switzerland

A Visionary Approach to Art and Consciousness

Emela Brace Nomolos, the visionary artist behind The Nomolos Code, has been awarded the prestigious Best Legacy Award in Switzerland for 2025 by Best of Best. This recognition celebrates her profound contributions to art, architecture, and personal transformation, highlighting her work at the intersection of creative expression, spiritual exploration, and intellectual curiosity.

A Childhood of Vision Becomes a Lifelong Mission

From the age of four, Emela Brace Nomolos has been immersed in a form of creation that defied conventional understanding. Her earliest drawings depicted beings with luminous eyes and ethereal presence—not from fantasy, but from remembered contact. These visions marked the genesis of a dialogue with intelligences beyond conventional perception—figures blue or gray in hue, emerging in sleep and stillness alike.

Nomolos’ unique approach has positioned her not only as a skilled artist but as a cultural thought leader. Through her groundbreaking Nomolos Code project, she has offered a fresh perspective on how art can engage with concepts of human existence, universal consciousness, and metaphysical inquiry. This 94-page manuscript, a blend of ancient wisdom and modern theories, reveals secrets about the universe’s structure and humanity’s potential, such as Tesla’s 3-6-9 code and extraterrestrial DNA. The project represents Nomolos’ vision of art as more than an aesthetic endeavor—it is a tool for awakening, healing, and connection.

The Nomolos Code: A Sacred Project for Global Awakening

At the heart of Nomolos’ work lies The Nomolos Code, a hand-drawn manuscript received through altered states of consciousness. This codex presents a rich tapestry of cosmological symbols, sacred geometry, and ancient knowledge, creating a bridge to deeper understanding and spiritual awakening. Its themes draw upon Nikola Tesla’s innovative energy concepts, sacred technologies linked to Atlantis and ancient Egypt, and the mysterious geometries embedded in historical landmarks like Solomon’s Temple.

Emela’s work also challenges the role of art in society, advocating for a shift away from commodification toward recognition of art as a sacred practice. “Art must no longer be filtered solely through market value or political convenience,” Nomolos asserts. “It must be recognized for what it truly is: a sacred act of communication between realms.”

Award Recognition for a Lifelong Mission

The Best Legacy Award in Switzerland of 2025 acknowledges Nomolos’ ongoing commitment to using art as a transformative force for positive global change. She has already garnered numerous accolades in her career, including:

UN SDG 3.4 Award for mental health, in collaboration with HUG (2024)

for mental health, in collaboration with HUG (2024) UN SDG 5 Gender Equality Award for impactful work empowering women (2025)

for impactful work empowering women (2025) International Prize at the French Riviera (2025)

at the French Riviera (2025) MetaBetties Award for virtual reality storytelling (2025)

Her works have been showcased in prominent cities such as Tokyo, New York, Miami, and London, continually drawing international attention for their depth, vision, and global relevance. Nomolos’ career is a testament to the power of creativity to transcend boundaries and spark meaningful societal dialogue.

Building the Future of Art: A Museum and School for Awakening

In conjunction with her award, Emela Brace Nomolos is advancing plans to build a museum and an art school in collaboration with the Swiss architecture firm PRO ARCHITEKTEN. These structures will serve as energetic temples dedicated to art, creativity, and spiritual awakening. According to Florim Hajdarí, Managing Director of PRO ARCHITEKTEN, these spaces will be “not just buildings, but temples anchored in frequency,” where art and metaphysical knowledge converge to offer a new paradigm of learning and reflection.

The museum will house Emela’s original works, while the art school will foster a new generation of visionaries, training artists not just in technique but in spiritual remembrance and creativity rooted in higher purpose.

A Call to Action for Global Transformation

Nomolos’ vision extends beyond the realm of art—it’s a call to action for humanity to reconnect with its higher purpose. She views art as essential to addressing global challenges, including environmental and social issues. “Art is the last great vessel for collective remembrance and planetary healing,” she asserts, believing that creative expression is a means of guiding humanity toward unity and peace.

Her mission to awaken the world to a deeper understanding of life is encapsulated in her message: “Art has the power to connect us to something greater than ourselves.”

A Lasting Legacy: Honoring Emela’s Vision

The recognition of Emela Brace Nomolos with the Best Legacy Award is a powerful affirmation of her unwavering commitment to merging art, science, and spirituality for the collective good. Her impact extends beyond her impressive body of work to the global conversations she sparks on self-awareness, healing, and transformation.

For those interested in learning more about Emela’s work and The Nomolos Code, visit her official website or follow her on Instagram for regular updates on her creative journey.

About Emela Brace Nomolos

Emela Brace Nomolos is an internationally recognized artist and the founder of The Nomolos Code. Based in Switzerland, she has built a distinguished career that integrates art, architecture, and spiritual exploration. Through The Nomolos Code, Emela seeks to reawaken humanity’s forgotten cosmic lineage and usher in a new era of consciousness. Her groundbreaking work has garnered international recognition and accolades for its transformative and visionary approach to art and global change.

