Sydney Dentist Dr. Abir Rammo of justSMILE & NOVA Sydney South Encourages Families to Embrace Children’s Dentistry During Dental Health Week 2025

As Australia gears up for Dental Health Week 2025, justSMILE & NOVA Sydney South, an established dentist in the heart of Ramsgate Beach, is proud to align with the Australian Dental Association (ADA) in supporting this year’s national focus on children’s dentistry. This year’s campaign, running from 4–10 August, invites families across Australia to help their children “reach every S-milestone”—an initiative designed to encourage proactive and preventative dental habits from the earliest stages of life.

Principal Dentist Dr. Abir Rammo shared his perspective: “This year’s theme powerfully highlights the importance of early intervention in children’s oral care. Teaching good habits like twice-daily brushing with fluoride toothpaste, regular flossing, limiting sugary snacks, and attending routine check-ups is vital to helping children develop strong, healthy smiles. At justSMILE & NOVA Sydney South, we’re thrilled to provide families with the tools and support they need to begin their children’s oral health journey on the right foot.”

Fostering Healthy Smiles from the Start for Families in Ramsgate Beach, NSW

Located in Ramsgate Beach and trusted throughout southern Sydney, justSMILE & NOVA Sydney South has long held a reputation for clinical excellence in children’s dentistry. The clinic’s team of friendly dental professionals are specially trained to deliver a comfortable, engaging experience for young patients, focusing not only on treatment but on education and prevention.

“Children respond so much better to dental care when they feel safe, understood, and empowered,” Dr. Rammo continued. “We’ve designed our consultations to be interactive and welcoming, with a strong focus on age-appropriate guidance that helps parents and children alike understand how to maintain a healthy mouth.”

Consultations include a thorough dental check-up, tailored hygiene instruction, and personalised nutritional guidance that supports dental development. Parents will also receive professional recommendations for any preventive treatments that may be beneficial, such as fluoride applications or dental sealants.

A National Message with Local Impact for Residents of Ramsgate Beach, NSW

Dental Health Week, an initiative led by the ADA, serves as the nation’s primary oral health campaign. Each year, it promotes a different core message relevant to public oral health. In 2025, the campaign underscores the importance of milestone-based dentistry in children—tracking everything from the eruption of baby teeth to the loss of the last primary molars and the development of proper bite alignment.

Dr. Rammo explained, “We’ve always believed in the power of prevention, but Dental Health Week 2025 gives us a national platform to amplify that message. By partnering with families during this campaign, we’re not only supporting ADA’s vision but also helping our own community protect their children’s futures.”

The team at justSMILE & NOVA Sydney South views this annual event as an essential opportunity to reset the conversation around oral health. Beyond treating dental concerns as they arise, the clinic is passionate about ensuring every family receives the right information early—long before issues become complex or costly.

Championing Accessible and Compassionate Children’s Dentistry in Ramsgate Beach, NSW

One of the barriers many families face when it comes to children’s dental care is uncertainty—about when to visit, how to brush, or what dietary habits support healthy development. At justSMILE & NOVA Sydney South, Dental Health Week is not just about check-ups; it’s about answering questions and creating lasting, confident habits.

“Some parents are unsure when their child should first see a dentist or how often they need to return. Others aren’t sure what’s normal in terms of tooth development or spacing,” said Dr. Rammo. “We want every parent in Sydney to know they’re not alone in this. Our team is here to educate and guide them with patience, empathy, and expertise.”

The practice also works closely with local schools, childcare centres, and community organisations to broaden the reach of oral health messaging. Their goal is to empower children with knowledge and encourage positive behaviours that reduce dental fear and promote a lifetime of healthy smiles.

Creating a Comfortable Space for Every Child

With its gentle approach and family-first ethos, justSMILE & NOVA Sydney South has become a trusted choice for children’s dentistry in the region. From the moment young patients walk through the door, they are welcomed into an environment designed to reduce anxiety and spark curiosity about dental care.

The clinic’s paediatric team uses calming communication techniques, visual aids, and child-friendly explanations to make each visit a positive learning experience. By doing so, justSMILE & NOVA Sydney South ensures that children not only tolerate going to the dentist—but actually look forward to it.

“Children who have early, positive dental experiences are more likely to become adults who prioritise their oral health,” said Dr. Rammo. “It’s a ripple effect. And that ripple starts with the first visit, the first smile, the first milestone.”

Join justSMILE & NOVA Sydney South for Dental Health Week 2025

This initiative not only supports your child’s dental wellness but also connects your family with a dental team that genuinely cares about long-term outcomes. Appointments can be made by contacting their website or visiting Dr. Rammo’s listing on Smile Docs Ramsgate Beach.

As a community-focused practice with a passion for education and prevention, justSMILE & NOVA Sydney South remains committed to delivering the highest standards in children’s dentistry. With Dental Health Week 2025 on the horizon, there has never been a better time to take that first step toward a brighter, healthier future for your child’s smile.