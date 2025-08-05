Mount Lawley Dentist, Dr. Camelia Furlan of Dentique Dental Spa, Launches Special Promotions on Smile Docs for Children’s Dental Health During Dental Health Week

Dr. Camelia Furlan, a dentist in Mount Lawley, WA and CEO of Dentique Dental Spa, is utilizing Smile Docs®, a premier dental directory in Australia, to promote and support Dental Health Week, which takes place this year from Monday 4 to Sunday 10 August 2025. This annual campaign, endorsed by the Australian Dental Association (ADA), promotes comprehensive oral healthcare practices. This year’s theme “Reach every S-milestone” focuses on children’s dental development milestones, emphasizing the importance of helping kids achieve optimal oral health from birth through their developmental years. As part of their commitment to this cause, Dr. Furlan and the Dentique Dental Spa team are offering a Free Children’s Dental Consultation during Dental Health Week.

Supporting Children’s Oral Development Journey in Mount Lawley, WA

Dr. Camelia Furlan and her team at Dentique Dental Spa recognize the critical importance of early dental care in setting children up for lifelong oral health success. They encourage parents and caregivers to bring their children for regular dental check-ups and preventive care visits to help establish healthy habits and prevent dental issues before they become serious. The practice believes in creating a comfortable, child-friendly environment using advanced dental technology and gentle techniques to ensure pain-free and effective treatments for young patients.

Dr. Furlan considers Australia’s Dental Health Week a crucial opportunity to engage with families and the community about children’s oral health needs. Together with her dental team, she emphasizes the essential role that proper dental care plays throughout a child’s developmental milestones, from their first teeth through adolescence, and is dedicated to educating parents about supporting their children’s oral health journey.

Children’s dental health is crucial not only for a beautiful smile but also for proper speech development, nutrition, and overall well-being. Many families may hesitate to visit the dentist due to concerns about the cost of treatments or children’s dental anxiety. At Dentique Dental Spa, they understand these concerns and are committed to providing a comfortable, supportive, and child-friendly environment for all patients and their families.

Community Focus on Family Oral Health in Mount Lawley, WA



National Dental Health Week, organized by The Australian Dental Association (ADA), aims to enhance oral health nationwide with this year’s special focus on children’s dental development. As the foremost national body for dental professionals, the ADA is dedicated to supporting its members, improving public oral health, and advocating for ethical standards, artistry, and scientific advancements in dentistry. This annual event serves as a pivotal time to raise awareness about children’s dental milestones and promote preventive dental care practices across Australia.

The 2025 campaign reinforces the four key elements of good oral healthcare that families should follow:

Brush twice per day using a fluoride toothpaste

Clean in between teeth daily using floss or interdental brushes

Eat a nutritious diet, low in sugar

See your dentist regularly



To support families in the community during Dental Health Week, Dr. Furlan is offering a Children’s Dental Consultation through her listing on Smile Docs®. This initiative aims to help parents and children overcome dental anxiety, discuss oral health goals in a relaxed setting, and learn about important dental milestones that support healthy development. The practice also provides information about the Child Dental Benefits Schedule, which offers care for children aged 0-17 years who are eligible for Medicare.

For more information about Dental Health Week 2025 and to access educational resources, families are encouraged to visit teeth.org.au, the ADA’s peer-reviewed website offering practical oral healthcare information.

For more information please contact Dr. Camelia Furlan at Dentique Dental Spa by phone or through their website.